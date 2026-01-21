Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool starting lineup at Marseille

Open Extended Reactions

MARSEILLE, France -- Mohamed Salah is starting again for Liverpool in the Champions League at Marseille on Wednesday in his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egypt star had a turbulent month at Liverpool before going to AFCON in Morocco, and did not start a game for Liverpool after a 4-1 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven eight weeks ago.

Liverpool is unbeaten in the 12 games since -- though not impressing in four straight draws in the Premier League -- including four where Salah was on the bench then seven while he was with Egypt. He also did not travel for Liverpool's trip to Inter Milan on Dec. 9.

Salah was involved at the AFCON tournament until the weekend when Egypt lost a third-place game to Nigeria in a penalty shootout.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hinted Tuesday that Salah would go straight into the team, suggesting "let's see the lineup tomorrow if you still think there's an issue."

Salah had said in December he felt "thrown under the bus" by the Premier League champion by being dropped after a series of games lost.

Speculation was rife that the 33-year-old Salah's stellar career was over and that he could be sold in the January trading window, possibly to the Saudi Arabian league.