Cristiano Ronaldo scores 960th career goal in Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 960th goal of his professional career on Wednesday to help title-chasing Al Nassr to a crucial win in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal international doubled his side's score as they beat lowly Damac 2-1 away from home to move up to second in the table and within four points of leaders Al Hilal.

Ronaldo, the competition's top scorer, bagged his 16th goal of the campaign from a tight angle early in the second half after being teed up by countryman João Félix.

He has now scored in nine of his last 10 away games for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 960th career goal in Al Nassr's win over Damac. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo, 40, said last month he would not retire before reaching the career milestone of 1,000 goals.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb had opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the fifth minute.

Jamal Harkass pulled one back in the 68th minute but Al Nassr held on for the victory.

Ronaldo thought he had claimed a late second but his effort was ruled out for offside.

