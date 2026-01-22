Major League Soccer extends transfer window to align with Europe

Open Extended Reactions

The MLS summer transfer window, also known as the secondary window, will extend into September for the 2026 season, continuing an ongoing push by the league to align with the schedule of global soccer.

"With the Secondary [transfer] Window extending into the month of September for the first time in two decades [excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 season], the conclusion of the MLS window will align with top leagues from around the world, giving MLS teams a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs," the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The league's secondary window will now run from July 13 to Sept. 2, while the primary window will start on Jan. 26 and close on March 26.

In 2025, MLS saw a host of big international names come into the league during the secondary window with the arrival of Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF), and Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

MLS signed a total of 10 designated players in the secondary window and signed an additional 12 players via the U22 initiative.

The news follows November's announcement that MLS would shift the regular season to a summer-to-spring campaign, beginning in 2027. As opposed to most international leagues, MLS currently plays from February to November.

Nonetheless, hurdles could emerge for the summer-to-spring schedule change after ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported last week that the Major League Soccer Players Association hasn't yet approved the calendar change.

Deadlines for roster compliance (Feb. 20) and roster freeze (Oct. 9) for the 2026 season were also revealed on Thursday, as well as additional amendments such as the elimination of limitations on the number of cash for player trades a club can make each season, and the elimination of age restrictions and limitations on the number of intraleague loans a club can make each season.

The MLS season begins on Feb. 21, while some teams will return to action even earlier with the Concacaf Champions Cup starting on Feb. 3.