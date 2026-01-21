Man United to face Chelsea in Women's League Cup final

Open Extended Reactions

Elisabeth Terland 's solitary strike sealed Manchester United a 1-0 win at 10-player Arsenal and a maiden appearance in the Women's League Cup final against holders Chelsea.

Norway striker Terland fired home in first-half stoppage time at Meadow Park before Arsenal's Olivia Smith was sent off, while Wieke Kaptein scored the only goal for Chelsea as they won by the same score against Manchester City at the Joie Stadium.

Three of the last four meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United ended goalless and while the visitors came under heavy pressure, the Gunners were hindered by the 61st-minute dismissal of Canada forward Smith for a second yellow card.

Elisabeth Terland put Man United in front just before the break. Photo by Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Chelsea, who won the domestic treble last season, reached a record-extending seventh successive League Cup final thanks to Netherlands midfielder Wieke's header just before half-time.

In a repeat of last season's final -- Chelsea beat City 2-1 at Pride Park -- the Londoners rode their luck as the home side twice hit the woodwork through Vivianne Miedema and Kerstin Casparij.