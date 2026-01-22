Raiders' Crosby vows to be 'more than ready' for training camp

Mel Kiper Jr. joins "Get Up" and breaks down why the Raiders would benefit from drafting Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 pick. (1:07)

LAS VEGAS -- Speaking to reporters for the first time since the season ended, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said he will be "more than ready" by training camp after undergoing meniscus surgery this month.

"Recovery has been great," Crosby said Wednesday. "We're doing everything right and checking every single box and taking it one day at a time."

Crosby spoke to reporters on Wednesday at a charitable event for his foundation in partnership with a local credit card company.

Crosby was shut down by the Raiders for the final two games of the regular season because of a knee injury, which he had played through. Crosby left the team facility over the decision but came back the week ahead of the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Crosby said on the latest episode of "The Rush Podcast" that he was aware in September that offseason knee surgery was needed.

Still, Crosby managed to total 10 sacks and 45 tackles (and a career-best 28 for loss) in 15 games and was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Crosby is bracing to play for his fifth full-time head coach since he was drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

When asked if the team has kept him informed of the coaching search, Crosby said, "Not really," adding that he hasn't spoken with the team in the past couple of weeks. He has been focused on getting healthy and spending time with his family.

"I haven't talked to them in a while," Crosby said.

The Raiders are one of six teams in need of a new coach after they fired Pete Carroll following a 3-14 record in his first and only season with the organization.

Las Vegas has interviewed 14 candidates, per the team. On Tuesday, they completed in-person interviews with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in South Florida.