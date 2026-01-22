UCL stats: Lewandowski overtakes Ronaldo's 38; Mastantuono second after Messi; Kane first Englishman with 71

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League saw leaders Arsenal make it seven wins from seven with a 3-1 victory away to Inter Milan, while Bayern Munich remained second with a 2-0 win over Union St. Gilloise. Real Madrid climbed to third with a 6-1 thumping of AS Monaco, while Liverpool continued their winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Marseille. Manchester City were left stunned after falling to a 1-3 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt, while Chelsea and Barcelona picked up wins to remain in the top 8 race.

Tottenham Hotspur leapfrogged PSG into fifth place after a win over Borussia Dortmund as the defending champions fell to a shock defeat away to Sporting CP. Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven, and it was a poor round for Serie A clubs, with Juventus the only one to win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

5

Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Monaco was the club's second five-goal win in the UEFA Champions League this season; the only other UCL season in which Madrid won multiple games by 5+ goals was in 2013-14... when they went on to win La Décima.

6

Real Madrid scored six goals in a UCL match for the first time since Nov. 2019 vs Galatasaray (6-0).

2

This was only the second time Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé all scored in the same game for Real Madrid (all competitions), the first since Dec. 10, 2024 at Atalanta.

18y 159d

Aged 18 years and 159 days, Franco Mastantuono became the third-youngest player to score for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League after Endrick in 2024 (18y, 58d) and Raúl González in 1995 (18y, 113d). Mastantuono also became the second-youngest Argentine international to score in the UEFA Champions League and youngest since Lionel Messi in Nov. 2005 vs Panathinaikos (18y, 131d).

11

Kylian Mbappé joined Karim Benzema as the only Frenchmen to score 10+ goals in a single UCL season. Mbappé also joined Cristiano Ronaldo (7 times), Raúl and Benzema as the only players to score 10+ goals in a single UCL season for Real Madrid.

1

Bodo/Glimt won their first-ever UEFA Champions League match with a 3-1 win over Manchester City. Only four clubs had played more matches than Bodo/Glimt (7) without a single win in UCL history: Genk (18), Partizan (12), Rapid Vienna (12) and Slovan Bratislava (8). This was also the first win by a Norwegian team in UCL since November 2007, when Rosenborg defeated Valencia 2-0

1

Kasper Høgh scored his first ever goal in the UEFA Champions League against Man City - his second came 1 min, 57 sec later. The Dane is the first player to score two goals in the first half against Man City in the UCL since Kylian Mbappé on Feb. 19, 2025. Høgh is the first to do it with a club outside the Top 5 European leagues since Seydou Doumbia for CSKA in 2014.

53s

There were only 53 seconds between Rodri's first yellow card and his second. This was the first time the midfielder was sent off in the UEFA Champions League.

MAN CITY SUFFER A SHOCK LOSS TO BODO/GLIMT. THEIR SECOND HUGE DEFEAT IN FOUR DAYS ������ What has happened to Pep Guardiola's men �� pic.twitter.com/0NRUiGLJ8I - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2026

71

Harry Kane became only the seventh man and the first Englishman to score 70+ goals in UEFA club competitions. He overtook Pippo Inzhagi (70) and is six behind Madrid legend Raúl González (77). Cristiano Ronaldo (145), Lionel Messi (132), Robert Lewandowski (114) and Karim Benzema (92) lead the way in the all-time race.

34

Kane now has 34 goals this season in all competitions - re-taking the lead over Kylian Mbappé (32) for most among players from Europe's top 5 leagues.

7

Arsenal's 7-game winning streak is now the club's longest in UEFA Champions League. Manchester City hold the record for the longest UCL winning streak (10).

19

Arsenal have scored 19 goals from corner-kicks in all competitions, the most of any team in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

9

Viktor Gyökeres scores his ninth goal for Arsenal (third in UCL). The Swede's last four goals for the club have come away from home.

3

Inter Milan have now lost three consecutive UCL games in one season - a first in club history and the first time overall since 2011 when they lost three in a row over two seasons (when current head coach Christian Chivu was a player for the club).

2

Inter conceded two goals in the first half of a home UEFA Champions League game for the first time since April 2011 against Schalke.

26

Gabriel Jesus (26) became the eighth Brazilian to score 25+ UCL goals, now one behind Rivaldo (27). Only Neymar (43), Vinícius Jr (30) and Kaká (30) have more.

88

Mohamed Salah made his 88th appearance in major European competitions for Liverpool, moving level with Ian Callaghan; only Jamie Carragher (130) and Steven Gerrard (111) have made more for the club.

2

Dominik Szoboszlai became the first Liverpool player to score multiple direct free kicks in a single season in all competitions since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2022-23 (also 2). Szoboszlai also became the first Liverpool player to score a direct free kick in UEFA Champions League since Trent Alexander-Arnold against Rangers on Oct. 2022 at Anfield

1

Gerónimo Rulli scored the first ever own goal of his professional career. He is also the first goalkeeper to score an own goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

With this win over Slavia Prague, Barcelona have now made eight comebacks this season in all competitions �� That's the most among teams from Europe's top 5 leagues �� pic.twitter.com/TK3KPd3WZx - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2026

8

Barcelona's 4-2 win over Slavia Prague was their eighth comeback win of the season, the most of any club in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

39

Slavia Prague are the 39th different opponent that Robert Lewandowski has scored against in the UEFA Champions League; only Lionel Messi (40) has scored against more opponents than Lewandowski (Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 38).

1

Robert Lewandowski has played over 1,000 games for club and country, and scored the first own goal of his career against Slavia.

7

Fermín López has been directly involved in 7 goals in 6 games this season in the UEFA Champions League (5G and 2A); the only other Spanish player to record 7 goal contributions in the first 6 matches of a UCL season for Barcelona was Luis Enrique in 1999-00 (also 7).

1

Barcelona conceded multiple goals in a game via set piece for the first time this season (all comps).

10

Barcelona have gone 10 consecutive UCL games without a clean sheet - the longest such streak in the club's history.

18

Chelsea's goal against Pafos was the club's 18th from set pieces this season in all competitions, the second-most of any Premier League club, trailing only Arsenal (25), who have the most in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

4

Moisés Caicedo became the fourth Ecuadorian player to score multiple goals in their UCL careers. He joins Antonio Valencia (6), Christian Noboa (3) and Willian Pacho (2)

5

Harvey Barnes has scored as many goals in 7 UCL games this season as he has in 21 Premier League matches (5).

6

Anthony Gordon scored his sixth goal in seven UCL appearances this season - only Kylian Mbappé (11) has more goals than him this UCL season. Gordon also tied Alan Shearer for most UCL goals for Newcastle (6) - Shearer also scored his six in a single season (2002-03). Only two English players have scored more than six goals in a single UCL season for an English club (2017-18 Harry Kane for Tottenham - 7 and 2008-09 Steven Gerrard for Liverpool - 7).

32

PSG suffered their first UEFA Champions League loss against a team from outside Europe's top 5 leagues since December 2013 (vs Benfica), ending a run of 32 such games without defeat.

100

Jan Oblak made his 100th UEFA Champions appearance, becoming only the second player to reach the mark with Atléti after Koke (109 including today). Oblak also became the seventh goalkeeper to player 100+ UCL matches after Oliver Kahn (103), Víctor Valdés (106), Petr Čech (111), Gianluigi Buffon (124) , Manuel Neuer (156) and Iker Casillas (177).

4

Scott McTominay scored his fourth UCL goal this season, a record for most UCL goals in a single season by a Scottish player. His five UCL goals overall also tie Kenny Miller for most by a Scottish player in the competition's history.

10+

Weston McKennie became only the second U.S. international to score 10+ career UEFA Champions League goals, after Christian Pulisic (12).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.