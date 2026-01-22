Failed Panenka, then injury! Cristian Zavala 'had a problem,' says boss

Open Extended Reactions

Colo Colo player Cristian Zavala has been defended by his manager after bizarrely missing a 'Panenka' penalty and then limping to the touchline with an apparent injury in a shootout on Wednesday.

In a friendly match against Uruguay's Peñarol where Chilean side Colo Colo emerged victorious 4-3 on penalties, one spot-kick went viral for its oddity.

Zavala, days after Brahim Díaz's infamous failed Panenka in the Africa Cup of Nations final, chipped his penalty straight at the goalkeeper -- much like the Moroccan -- before, somewhat comically, going down with an injury, which many on social media believed was fake.

Colo Colo boss Fernando Ortiz. however, insisted Zavala was in fact carrying a knock beforehand.

"Zavala had a problem," he said. "I understand wanting to take a penalty, that's just the kind of madness and anxiety Cristián has.

"But I think his emotion led him to take it. Now they're checking it out, hopefully it's nothing serious."