Harry Kane overtakes a legend to set UCL milestone for English goalscorers

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet once again for Bayern Munich, as the German champions saw off Belgian outfit Union Saint Gilloise with a 2-0 win in Bavaria.

It was a win that saw Bayern join Arsenal as the only teams to have already secured their places in the Last 16 of the Champions League, with both sides doing so with a game to spare.

Kane was on the scoresheet twice in the second half, taking his Champions League tally to seven for the season, behind only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, who has mustered a phenomenal 11 goals in just seven games.

Those two goals did see Kane break yet another record too, while he also overtook a legend in the process.

Harry Kane achieved yet another milestone when scoring a brace against Union Saint-Gilloise. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Kane's first goal saw him become the first ever Englishman to reach the 70-goal mark in UEFA competitions and only the seventh player in the history of European club football to do so.

His second goal saw him overtake Filippo Inzaghi in the overall list as he moved to 71 goals in UEFA club competitions.

With Bayern destined to go far in the Champions League this season, Kane has Real Madrid legend Raul in his sights as his next milestone in fifth.

He is still some way off Karim Benzema (92) in fourth as well as the top three of Robert Lewandowski (114), Lionel Messi (132) and Cristiano Ronaldo (145.)

Lewandowski is the only other active player on the list and he bagged his latest UEFA goal in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Slavia Prague.

That was the first time he managed to get on the scoresheet against the Czech side, who were the 39th different opponent Lewandowski has scored against in the Champions League, overtaking Ronaldo into second, but remaining one team short of Messi's 40.

Most Goals in UEFA Club Competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo 145

Lionel Messi 132

Robert Lewandowski 114

Karim Benzema 92

Raúl González 77

Harry Kane 71

Filippo Inzaghi 70

Kane's two goals also saw him rise to 34 goals for the season in all competitions, which puts him back into the lead over Mbappe (32) in Europe's top five leagues and put himself back into pole position to win the Golden Shoe.