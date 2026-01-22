Open Extended Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated his "Board of Peace" on Thursday -- with one notable name included from the world of sport.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was present in Davos signing the United Arab Emirates up to the Board of Peace, established to maintain a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas.

Al Mubarak is the founding Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority in the United Arab Emirates, among several other senior positions within the Government of Abu Dhabi.

He has also been City's chairman since Emirati royal and politician Sheikh Mansour completed his purchase of the club in 2008, and was last pictured at a City game in the victory over Real Madrid in December.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (second right) signed up to Donald Trump's new Board of Peace on Thursday Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump insisted "everyone wants to be a part" of the Board of Peace, which was initially envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the ceasefire, but could eventually rival the United Nations.

Trump said 59 countries had signed on -- only two of which from Europe. He told a group of participating world leaders and top diplomats: "You're the most powerful people in the world."

He said of the 19 assembled in Davos, Switzerland, "every one of them is a friend of mine."

Britain's foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, said her country wasn't signing on, partly related to Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential involvement.

Norway and Sweden have indicated that they won't participate, after France also said no.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.