Senegal players rewarded with plots of land from president for AFCON win

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has promised cash rewards of more than $130,000 and land plots to each player from the Africa Cup of Nations winning football team.

In controversial circumstances, Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 In extra time in Rabat on Sunday to win their second AFCON title.

They had to do it the hard way, with Ismaila Sarr's goal disallowed late on, shortly before a dubious penalty was awarded, which resulted in the majority of the team walking back to the changing room, with Sadio Mane having to run in to get them back onto the field.

Almost 20 minutes after the 98th minute penalty was awarded, Brahim Díaz attempted a Panenka penalty and hit it straight at goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who had to have help from reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf to look after his towel, with Moroccan ballboys trying to take it in a bizarre subplot.

An extra time wondergoal from Pape Gueye four minutes into extra time was enough to seal the victory for Senegal and ruin Morocco's hunt for a first AFCON triumph since 1976.

At a ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday, after an open top bus tour in front of thousands of delighted supporters, President Faye spoke to confirm the bonuses each of the victorious squad will receive.

He promised each of the 28 players 75 million CFA francs ($134,892), totalling 2.1 billion CFA francs, ($3.7 million) as well as 1,500 square-metre coastal plots of land.

Members of Senegal's soccer federation were also told they will receive rewards of 50 million CFA francs ($89,605) and 1,000 square metre plots.

Further rewards of 20 million CFA francs ($35,842) and 500 square metre plots would be handed to members of the Senegalese delegation.

Speaking in front of the presidential palace, Faye said: "Dear Lions, you have honoured the flag entrusted to you. You have honoured Senegal.

"You have shown by example that when Senegalese people move forward together with discipline and confidence, no challenge is beyond their reach."