Barcelona's Pedri out for a month with hamstring injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri will be out for a month with a hamstring injury, the LaLiga leaders confirmed on Thursday.

Pedri, 23, was substitute in the second half of Wednesday's 4-2 win away at Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

The Spain midfielder returned to Barcelona after the game for further tests on the knock, which subsequently confirmed he will be sidelined until the end of February.

During that time, Barça have seven games, starting with back-to-back home matches against Real Oviedo in LaLiga on Sunday and Copenhagen in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Further league games follow against Elche, Girona, Mallorca and Levante, with a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Albacete squeezed in on Feb. 3.

Hansi Flick's side could yet have two more Champions League games, too, if they fail to make the top eight and secure an automatic spot in the round of 16.

However, despite sitting ninth in the table, they are well placed to avoid the knockout phase play-offs if they beat Copenhagen next week given two of the teams above them, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, face each other.

As well as Pedri, Barça will be without his midfield partner Frenkie de Jong against Copenhagen through suspension after he picked up his third booking in the competition this season against Prague.

In Pedri's absence, Barça might restore Eric García to midfield, while Fermín López, Dani Olmo, Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal are among the other options to fill in for the Canary Islander.

After struggling with injuries earlier in his career, Pedri has largely stayed fit since Flick came in as Barça coach in 2024, making 59 appearances across all competitions last season.

However, he missed five games with a hamstring issue earlier this season, another game in December with a calf problem and is now set to miss up to seven more games over the next month.

In total, he has made 25 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.