Alisha Lehmann signs for Leicester City from Italian side Como

Swiss superstar Alisha Lehmann has joined WSL strugglers Leicester City, on a contract until the summer of 2028, from Italian side Como.

Lehmann only joined Como in August, after spending a season with fellow Serie A Women's side Juventus.

She previously spent three years with both Aston Villa and West Ham, reaching the FA Cup final with the latter in the 2018-19 season.

Lehmann could debut for Leicester against West Ham on Sunday.

Lehmann has been training with Leicester, and so her arrival comes as no surprise, especially after she missed Como's clash with Napoli.

She struggled in Italy, starting just three Serie A matches for Como, and had her home burgled for the second time, after a previous incident in Turin.

"It feels amazing and I'm so happy to be here," Lehmann said.

"It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I'm really happy. Leicester is an amazing club. I've seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women's football forward."

Lehmann is the fourth signing of the January transfer window for Leicester, who sit in ninth place in the WSL table, five points clear of bottom of the league Liverpool.

She joins Ashleigh Neville, who joined from Tottenham, Rachel Williams from Manchester United and Sarah Mayling, who joins on loan from Aston Villa.