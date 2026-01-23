Transfer window weekly: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City in for Bundesliga wonderkid

Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah did not do enough to guarantee a starting spot against Bournemouth on his return to the Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille. (1:11)

Could a Premier League club move for a player dubbed the 'next Toni Kroos?'

Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, 16, is being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The teenager has already made his mark on the German 2.Bundesliga this season and has played 14 games across all competitions the first-team. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly held discussions with Eichhorn's camp over a future move, although no formal offer has been made at this stage.

The Germany U17 international's current contract, which runs until 2029, is reported to have a release clause of around €12 million in it. German clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also been keeping a close eye on his development. -- Julien Laurens

SCOUTING REPORT: Usually lined up in a double pivot, Eichhorn has impressed most with how effortlessly he's taken his composed, mature game from academy level to senior football. There's no panic in possession or sense of being affected by the occasion. He operates as if he has all the time in the world by scanning, receiving and distributing the ball with the same natural rhythm that made him stand out in Hertha's youth ranks. Inevitably, the Toni Kroos comparisons have started to emerge. While Kroos was more advanced at the same age, Eichhorn shares the same clarity in decision-making, the sublime first touch, the ability to receive the ball on the half-turn, and the innate sense of when to speed the game up or slow it down. He already averages close to four progressive passes per 90 minutes, which indicates how willing he is to advance the play. However, his distribution range is wide as he can recycle possession under pressure, penetrate central lines or switch play with a 35-40 meter diagonal that changes the attacking dynamics in a split second. -- Tor-Kristian Karlsen.

Joshua Zirkzee was left out of Michael Carrick's debut at Man United boss. Could he leave this month?

Well, he was left out of the squad for the 2-0 win over Man City after picking up a knock in training. United insisted privately on the day that his absence had nothing to do with renewed transfer interest from Italy. Zirkzee wants to leave, but United are conscious that it would only take a couple of injuries for the Netherlands international to be starting games. There remains a chance that United could receive an offer that's too good to turn down, but right now it's more likely that he departs in the summer.-- Rob Dawson

play 1:04 Liam Rosenior: Enzo Fernández transfer speculation means nothing to me Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has played down any transfer speculation regarding Enzo Fernández.

What's the latest with Chelsea's pursuit of defender Jérémy Jacquet?

Chelsea have been in contact with Rennes over the feasibility of a move for Jacquet this month and are discussing potential fees and bonuses. However, Rennes' valuation of the transfer is around €70 million-€75 million and that is too high at the moment.

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior wants to sign the 20-year-old center back, who he knows well from his time at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, and the player is open to a move to a top club. But Jacquet won't try to force a move if Rennes' valuation is not met. -- Laurens

Manchester City have spent £84 million this window after Marc Guéhi's arrival. Can we expect any more incomings?

It's unlikely. City signed center back Guéhi (£20 million from Crystal Palace) and winger Antoine Semenyo (£64 million from Bournemouth) because they were considered "market opportunities." They were deals scheduled for the summer and brought forward. As far as club bosses are concerned, everything else can wait. There will be more money to spend in the summer with a central midfielder -- possibly Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson -- and right back the priorities.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that Fulham are in talks with City over a move for winger Oscar Bobb. -- Dawson

play 2:44 Why is Erling Haaland struggling to score for Man City? The ESPN 'FC TV' crew breakdown the reasons why Erling Haaland is struggling to score for Manchester City.

The Premier League is always a hotbed of transfer action. What other deals should fans be aware of?

Everton are still on the lookout for a striker, but manager David Moyes is struggling to identify the right player to add to his squad. The Toffees made an enquiry about signing former Brentford striker Ivan Toney earlier this month, but the costs of signing the England international from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli proved prohibitive.

Everton's interest in West Ham forward Callum Wilson has also ended due to the former Newcastle player wanting to play regular football and Moyes being unable to guarantee that to the injury-hit 33-year-old. Everton retain an interest in Fenerbahce's Youssef En-Nesyri, but the Morocco international is expected to move to Italy to join either Napoli or Juventus. Moyes is also considering a move for a right back, with Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Bologna's Emil Holm both on the radar. -- Mark Ogden

Juventus center back Gleison Bremer, 28, is attracting interest from the Premier League as he has been one of Serie A's standout defenders this season. And while a January move is highly unlikely, there's a chance he could leave the club in the summer. Bremer's salary of around €6.5 million-a-year is high for Italy, but not for the Premier League which is driving a lot of the interest. One to keep an eye on. -- Dawson

PSG have been set to sign Barcelona's Dro Fernández for almost a week. What's the holdup?

It may sound strange but Barça are hopeful Paris Saint-Germain may agree to a deal which sees them pay more than the €6 million release clause in Dro's contract. The two clubs struck a similar deal when winger Ousmane Dembélé joined the French club and, with relations greatly improved between Barça president Joan Laporta and PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is hope a similar agreement can be reached. Barça have asked for €10 million as their starting point. The benefits for PSG could involve not paying the fee in full -- as the clause requires -- and potential tax savings. -- Sam Marsden

Who else is on their way out of Barcelona?

Dro is not the only player who sees his future away from Barça. While La Masia graduates Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have plugged gaps in the first team in recent years, there is now a feeling of stability which could limit the chances for other youngsters coming through. Therefore, a host of players are now looking elsewhere this month. U.S youth international Adrian Simon Gill is set to join Atlanta United and defender Mamadou Mbacke is also heading to the States with St. Louis City. Elsewhere, young center back Andrés Cuenca has held talks with Cesc Fabregas' FC Como and winger Dani Rodríguez is of interest to Dinamo Zagreb. -- Marsden

Norwich's manager says Josh Sargent is staying. So is he going to MLS or not?

This is a transfer saga that continues to drag on.

Sources close to the situation have told ESPN that Josh Sargent has likely played his last game for Norwich. The USMNT striker won't be part of the squad that will face West Brom at the weekend following his refusal to play in an FA Cup match against Walsall back on Jan. 11, due to an $18 million bid from MLS side Toronto FC.

Sargent had expressed a desire to return to North America, after his third child was born last month. Sources have told ESPN that following the player's decision to sit out the Walsall match, a meeting was held that included Sargent, manager Philippe Clement and sporting director Ben Knapper. In that meeting, Knapper made comments to Sargent about the player's family that left Sargent visibly upset.

At that point, the club decided to have Sargent train with the club's under-21 squad, a decision that has carried into this week. Clement has previously said that Sargent won't be transferred during this window. The Athletic was the first to report what happened at the aforementioned meeting. -- Jeff Carlisle

play 1:32 Why Laurens backs Man United in Premier League top five race Julien Laurens explains why he believes Manchester United will finish above Chelsea in the battle for a top five finish in the Premier League.

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar retired from football last year following a health scare in preseason that saw him suffer abnormal cardiac reactions. However, he remains at the Brazilian club, with his contract termination being held up over a disagreement of the amount he is still owed. Oscar wishes to receive everything he feels he is entitled to, but the club are still conducting an internal audit-- André Hernan, ESPN Brasil

- Man United are focused on finding loan moves for young players before the deadline. Striker Ethan Wheatley is close to joining Bradford City in League One and defensive midfielder Toby Collyer is set to join Hull City in the Championship. Defender Tyler Fredricson has also been made available, but winger Shea Lacey has been told by Michael Carrick that he's part of the senior squad and won't be moving. -- Dawson

- Inter Milan have been following Robinho Junior from Santos for a long time and are interested in signing him. The Italian giants would be willing to pay around €18 million to close the deal this month. However, Santos do not want him to leave just yet, and the forward is keen to keep playing for his boyhood club -- Felipe Silva and Nathalia Ferrão, ESPN Brasil

- Corinthians and Grêmio have inquired about the situation of Fenerbahce midfielder Talisca. The transfer fee and wage demands stand in the way of a deal, but the player is not set on staying in Türkiye, so could leave this window -- Felipe Silva, ESPN Brasil

- América are determined to sign Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga to strengthen their squad for the Clausura 2026. So far, talks have only involved initial contact and inquiries about the 30-year-old attacking midfielder, but América are expected to submit a formal offer -- ESPN Deportes

- With Germán Berterame's departure to Inter Miami, Monterrey are actively searching for a striker, and Atlas forward Uros Durdevic has emerged as their top option. Chivas forward Alan Pulido is also on their shortlist -- Héctor Tello, ESPN Deportes