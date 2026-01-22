        <
          Tottenham boss Thomas Frank quells Micky van de Ven exit talk

          Jan 22, 2026, 04:26 PM

          Thomas Frank has issued a hands-off warning to potential suitors of "happy" Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

          Spurs turned the form table on its head on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League after the pressure on Frank had cranked up following a run of one victory and five defeats across an eight-match spell.

          With Tottenham down in 14th in the Premier League and on course to miss out on European football, the future of Dutch centre-back Van de Ven has been a source of debate this week with speculation over a potential summer exit.

          Ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley, Frank said: "I just saw Micky today, he seems very happy, smiling.

          "He was very happy after the game that we won when he was in the changing room after the game.

          "I think Micky is an excellent player. I think he's a fantastic ambassador for this club. I think he has potentially his best season so far he's had. He's fit, he's strong, good defensively, he's growing as a leader, scoring goals as well.

          "He's a very important player for us this season and for the future."

          Asked if a figure of £100 million ($135m) would force the club to consider Van de Ven's future, Frank added: "I would say he's very important for us, so Micky is a Tottenham player now and for the future."