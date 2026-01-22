Tottenham boss Thomas Frank quells Micky van de Ven exit talk

Thomas Frank reacts to Tottenham's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has issued a hands-off warning to potential suitors of "happy" Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Spurs turned the form table on its head on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League after the pressure on Frank had cranked up following a run of one victory and five defeats across an eight-match spell.

With Tottenham down in 14th in the Premier League and on course to miss out on European football, the future of Dutch centre-back Van de Ven has been a source of debate this week with speculation over a potential summer exit.

Frank has insisted Micky van de Ven is happy at Tottenham. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley, Frank said: "I just saw Micky today, he seems very happy, smiling.

"He was very happy after the game that we won when he was in the changing room after the game.

- Champions League: What Premier League sides need to qualify for knockout stage

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- UCL talking points: Matchday 8's must-see games, Man City's struggles, more

"I think Micky is an excellent player. I think he's a fantastic ambassador for this club. I think he has potentially his best season so far he's had. He's fit, he's strong, good defensively, he's growing as a leader, scoring goals as well.

"He's a very important player for us this season and for the future."

Asked if a figure of £100 million ($135m) would force the club to consider Van de Ven's future, Frank added: "I would say he's very important for us, so Micky is a Tottenham player now and for the future."