Casemiro to leave Man United at end of the season

Casemiro will exit Manchester United at the end of the season. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian's contract is due to end, and he will exit in the summer, United revealed on Thursday.

"Casemiro will depart United at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract. A serial winner, we thank Case for his contributions in red so far and hope to finish his time at the club on a high together," the club said in a statement.

"I will always carry this club with me. I will always be a Manchester United fan," Casemiro said.