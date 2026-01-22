Atlanta finalizing deal for Barcelona U.S. youth star Gill - source

Americans Diego Kochen, Pedro Soma and Adrian Simon Gill share their experiences of signing and playing in Barcelona's youth teams with Luis Garcia. (3:41)

Atlanta United is finalizing a deal to acquire U.S. youth international and Barcelona midfielder Adrian Gill, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mundo Deportivo was the first to report the news.

Gill, 20, is expected to take up a supplemental roster spot with Atlanta, meaning his salary won't count against the Five Stripes' salary budget.

Gill has been on loan since October with UE Cornellà, who play in Spain's fifth tier. Previously, Gill had been playing with Barcelona's B team, which competes in Spain's fourth tier.

Adrian Gill poses with the trophy for the 2024-25 UEFA Youth League. Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Denver, Colorado, native joined Barcelona's academy in 2018 after initially being a part of Cornellà's youth system.

Gill's ascent through Barcelona's youth system was rapid, signing his first professional contract in 2022. However, he suffered an ACL injury in September of 2023, which has slowed his progress.

Last August, Barcelona signed Gill to a contract extension through 2026.

A midfielder by trade, Gill has also seen time as an outside back.

At international level, Gill was part of the U.S. squad that competed at the 2023 Concacaf U17 Championships, appearing in seven matches. The aforementioned knee injury prevented him from making that year's U17 World Cup roster. Gill is also eligible to represent Spain.

Despite Gill's impending exit, the U.S. will still be represented at Barcelona by goalkeeper Diego Kochen. While the 19-year-old has yet to appear for the first team, he has been a part of senior matchday squads.