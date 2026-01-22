FIFA's Infantino accused of aiming 'cheap joke' at British fans

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been accused by a British fans' group of making a "cheap joke" at their expense during a speech to world leaders on Thursday.

Infantino addressed concerns around the staging of this summer's finals in the United States amid rising domestic tensions there in an address at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, citing how there had been "a lot of critics" in the build-up to the Qatar finals in 2022.

"When the ball started rolling and the magic started we had virtually no incidents. For the first time in history also, no Brit was arrested during a World Cup. Imagine! This is something really, really special," he said.

"So it was a celebration, it was a party, and the next one in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be exactly the same. People want occasions to meet, to come together, to spend time, to celebrate, and this is what we try to give them."

In response to the FIFA president's comments, the Football Supporters' Association, which represents fans in England and Wales, said: "While we've got Mr Infantino's attention, we'd like to point out that rather than making cheap jokes about our fans, he should concentrate on making cheap tickets."

Infantino did go on to address criticism around ticket prices in his speech.

FIFA said it had received more than 500 million requests for tickets during the most recent application window which ended on Jan. 13. The second-cheapest category of tickets for the final cost $4,185 US dollars (£3,100), with only a tiny percentage available in the cheapest, $40 category, leading to intense criticism.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a reception with business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

"The tickets are not cheap. We were hammered. I was hammered, I should say, because of the ticket prices, because they are so expensive," he said.

"And the main critics were from Germany and England, of course.

"Now, number one in ticket requests is the U.S. Number two, Germany, number three, England, because everyone wants to come and to participate."

FIFA has not released details of how the demand for tickets is spread between the 104 matches or cost categories, but Infantino confidently stated: "Every match will be sold out."

He added that because of FIFA's ticket resale platform, "those tickets will probably be resold at even higher prices".

"This is incredible, but it shows really the impact that it has," he added.

"To give you another number, to compare this in 100 years of World Cup history, FIFA has sold around 50 million tickets in total. For this World Cup, in these four weeks we have the request for 1,000 years of World Cups at once.

"This is unique, it's incredible, but I think it shows really that people have trust in the organisation, probably trust in FIFA as well. Trust in Canada, Mexico, the United States. They want to travel. They want to go."

"The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a series of immigration and travel bans as well as other visa restrictions as part of ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for foreigners but Infantino said reports that fans from certain countries could be denied visas to enter the U.S. were "not true."

The administration has carved out an exception for athletes and staff competing in the World Cup, the Olympics and other major sporting events. And Infantino added: "The United States, about Canada and about Mexico will welcome the world next summer, and this is what we are looking forward to."

PA contributed to this report.