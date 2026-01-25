        <
          Live updates: Chelsea lead Crystal Palace in Premier League

          Cole Palmer unsettled in London ahead of return from injury (1:01)

          James Olley discusses Cole Palmer's situation at Chelsea as he prepares to return from injury. (1:01)

          Jan 25, 2026, 02:46 PM

          We have more matches all across Europe this weekend!

          In the Premier League, Crystal Palace will host Liam Rosenior's Chelsea in a London derby as the Blues look to move up the table with their new coach. Then, in the biggest match of the day, there is a clash between league leaders Arsenal and a Manchester United side with refreshed confidence.

          There is LaLiga action, too, with Barcelona taking on Real Oviedo. Hansi Flick's side, who are hoping to rebound from a surprise defeat to Real Sociedad, go into the game two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

          Enjoy all the updates from Sunday's matches.