Aston Villa's Emery laughs off shove on Tielemans: 'He's my son'

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has laughed off a heated sideline altercation with Youri Tielemans after substituting the midfielder late in his side's Europa League win over Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Belgium international Tielemans was replaced in the second minute of stoppage time as Villa won 1-0 in in Istanbul to secure a direct place in the Europa League last 16.

Emery refused to shake Tielemans' hand after he ran off the pitch and then shoved him as he walked back to the bench.

However, the Villa boss brushed off the incident when asked by TNT Sports what the interaction was about, saying, "He's my son. He's my son."

It was an otherwise positive night for Villa as Jadon Sancho scored his first goal for the club to hand victory to Emery's depleted side.

Sancho, who joined Villa on a season-long loan from Manchester United in September, met a deflected cross from Matty Cash in the 25th minute.

Unai Emery shoved Youri Tielemans after the midfielder was substituted in Aston Villa's win over Fenerbahce. Burak Kara - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Emery had a string of injured players unavailable, including captain John McGinn and defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Marco Bizot made a string of second-half saves to keep his side lead intact and after Morgan Rogers saw a goal ruled out, the visitors were given their own reprieve when Kemer Akturkoglu's equaliser was ruled out by VAR -- which ultimately handed Villa the points.

"The most important thing today was to compete like we did, to feel good playing in our style," Emery said.

"Everything they were demanding us to be compact and we did it and then of course to win the match, score goals. We had chances to score the second goal. We didn't do it but we are really happy after the feeling we had on Sunday.

"To recover this victory and now to focus on the next match against Newcastle on Sunday.

"Europa League is important for us and we have got in the top eight and this is the most important now of course.

"Building the team with some circumstances not helping us but next week we can finish the transfer window and hopefully we can get everything we need to complete the squad for the next months and the competitions we have."

Tyrone Mings made his first appearance since November after he recovered from a thigh injury to help Villa secure a clean sheet and Emery was quick to praise his captain after the match.

"He is intelligent and a good player and today we needed him," Emery added.

"After two months not playing, he needed to show like he did his comeback, playing and getting the commitment."

