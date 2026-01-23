Aussie defender Kai Trewin nears New York City FC move - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Another Australian is set for a move to the MLS, with Melbourne City defender and World Cup hopeful Kai Trewin set to complete a permanent move to New York City FC, sources have told ESPN.

Like Melbourne, New York are a member of City Football Group's stable of clubs, and finished the MLS' Eastern Conference in fifth in 2025, subsequently advancing to the conference finals of the MLS Cup, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Inter Miami.

Confirmation of Trewin's move is expected in the coming days, with the Canberra-native set to become the second Socceroo on New York's books, alongside midfielder Aiden O'Neill. Himself a former Melbourne City product, O'Neill completed a move to New York from Belgian side Standard Liège last April.

ESPN understands that the A-League outfit will receive more than a seven-figure sum (AUD) for the defender, who, after being a part of several prior squads, made his full Australian debut in friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia last November and will now seek to bolster his case for selection for the World Cup in summer.

Kai Trewin is set for a move from Melbourne City to New York City, sources tell ESPN. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

The Colombia defeat, in which Trewin started in an Australia XI run through by illness, came at Citi Field in Queens -- one of two venues that New York call home as they await the construction of Etihad Park in Willets Point.

Trewin rose through the ranks as a central defender and played that role for coach Tony Popovic while with the national team, but has been deployed as a holding midfielder by Melbourne City boss Aurelio Vidmar this season, in which he has featured in 19 games, all starts, across the A-League and Asian Champions League Elite. He was regular in the squad that won the A-League in 2024-25.

The 24-year-old's exit continues a busy January window for the defending Australian champions, who have signed Ryan Teague, Daniel Arzani, and Marcus Younis on loan, as well as briniging back former FC Cincinnati defender Harrison Delbridge, who played in Melbourne from 2018 to 2020, on a short-term deal.

Melbourne City declined to comment.