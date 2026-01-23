Flamengo return with £35m bid for West Ham's Lucas Paquetá - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Paquetá hasn't featured for West Ham since the start of January. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Flamengo have submitted an offer worth up to £35 million ($46.9m) for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

The Brazilian club is ready to pay a £30m fixed fee in instalments plus £5m in add-ons to strike a deal for the Brazil international. Although the offer does not meet the £40m valuation that the Hammers have placed upon Paquetá, ESPN Brasil report that Flamengo are confident that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes on Feb. 2.

Paquetá, who has 18 months left on his contract with the London club, wants to return to Brazil this month. He has already agreed personal terms with his boyhood club Flamengo until December 2029.

West Ham initially valued Paquetá at £44m but following an internal meeting with the club's shareholders earlier this month, they agreed to lower their asking price to £40m.

West Ham coach Nuno Espírito Santo is against Paquetá leaving midway through the season as he considers the 28-year-old an undisputed starter and a key asset in their fight against relegation.

Paquetá, who joined the east London club in the summer of 2022 from Lyon, has four goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Having spoken to Paquetá this week, Espírito Santo understands why the player wants to leave the club midway through the season for personal and professional reasons.

With Paquetá's future at the London Stadium uncertain, Espírito Santo has again left West Ham's No. 10 out of the squad for Saturday's Premier League home game against Sunderland.

Paquetá last played on Jan. 6 and missed the back-to-back wins against Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham.

"He [Paquetá] isn't going to be in the squad for this match," the Portuguese manager said in Thursday's news conference.

"Everyone knows my opinion about Lucas, but we have to deal with his situation day by day, and try to find a solution. All the things that have happened in the past have created problems, and now that's finished, I hope Lucas and the club can find a solution so we can move forward."

West Ham are 18th in the league, one place and five points adrift of safety.