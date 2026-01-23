Incoming Liverpool transfers unlikely in January - Arne Slot

Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah did not do enough to guarantee a starting spot against Bournemouth on his return to the Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille. (1:11)

Arne Slot has admitted he doesn't expect Liverpool to make any signings in the January transfer window but said the club will always look for opportunities in the market.

Liverpool twice broke the British transfer record last summer, spending close to £450 million ($609m) on new signings.

However, long-term injuries to striker Alexander Isak and defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have left the Premier League champions short on options in both attack and defence heading into the second half of the season.

Despite their injury troubles, Slot doesn't anticipate any incomings before the window closes on Feb. 2 unless the right player becomes available.

"That is what I expect," Slot said.

"But I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad this club will always try to do so. But at this moment I expect it to stay mainly the same."

Liverpool secured an impressive win over Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday night and will return to Premier League action when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds are currently fourth in the table though there is only a four-point buffer between them and Everton in 10th.

Asked how confident he is his team can secure Champions League qualification this term, Slot said: "I am very confident because I work with these players every single day and I see the qualities they have. But it is always hard to predict the future. If these players all stay available, I think we are in a very good place.

"But sometimes in football you can pick up injuries from nowhere. I didn't expect to not have Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley available for such a long time. But I think these teams have shown many times, if they are available, if they are fit, we are very competitive against any team in the world.

"So there's a lot of confidence for me looking to the future but fitness is of course difficult to predict. Even if we pick up injures, we will still be able to compete."