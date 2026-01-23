Liverpool's Andy Robertson in talks over Tottenham transfer - sources

Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah did not do enough to guarantee a starting spot against Bournemouth on his return to the Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille. (1:11)

Tottenham Hotspur have entered talks with Liverpool over a potential deal for defender Andy Robertson, sources told ESPN.

The left-back, who joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Earlier this month, Robertson admitted he was unsure where his long-term future lies and sources told ESPN that Tottenham have now made an approach to sign the 31-year-old, though no agreement has yet been reached.

Robertson has slipped down the pecking order for Liverpool this season following the £40 million ($54.1m) signing of Milos Kerkez in the summer, though sources told ESPN any move this month would have to be right for both the player and club.

Spurs' interest in Robertson comes amid the club's drive to add more experience and leadership to Thomas Frank's misfiring team who sit 14th in the Premier League table.

"I'm a player who wants to play," Robertson said earlier this month. "I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that.

"I need to sit down with my family and decide. After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it and being a Liverpool player.

"I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully, we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward."

Frank's difficult start to life at Spurs as been hindered by a lengthy injury list that includes key first-team players such as Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, while the broken ankle suffered by Ben Davies has added to the Dane's issues.

Destiny Udogie has been the team's first-choice left-back since his arrival in 2023 but repeated muscular injuries have often made him unavailable for selection and Djed Spence has often deputised in the Italian's place.

Should Robertson's move to Spurs be completed, he would become the second left-back through the door at Hotspur Way during the January transfer window after Souza's arrival from Santos in a €15 million deal on Thursday.

Robertson has made 363 appearances for Liverpool, winning a number of major honours including two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2019.