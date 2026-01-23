USMNT's Pulisic welcomes world to Milan for Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Milan is gearing up to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which are scheduled to begin in the Italian city and the nearby alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo early next month.

As part of the preparations, one of Milan's oldest and most venerated sporting institutions have gone out of their way to welcome the world to their corner of Lombardy ahead of the Games.

Serie A giants AC Milan have roped in a selection of big names, past and present, for a special video that has been shared on social media and sees the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luka Modric and United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic presenting a mini-guide to the Rossoneri's home city.

The video kicks off with Zlatan singing Milan's praises, before Pulisic gives Olympic attendees a quick guide to Milanese coffee etiquette.

Modric is charged with capturing the San Siro stadium in oil paints (just before they go and knock it down) while Adrien Rabiot indulges in a fitting for a razor-sharp suit.

Soo-Jeong Park from AC Milan's women's team also introduces a few local landmarks, notably the gothic splendor of the Duomo cathedral, before Ibra returns to sign off with a hearty "Benvenuti a casa nostra."

With two weeks until the Winter Olympics get under way, thousands of winter sports fans are set to descend on Milan for the experience of a lifetime. We're sure they'll have a grand old time just as long as they remember the golden rule: no -- we repeat NO -- cappuccino after 11 a.m.