Laurens' weekend preview: Arsenal host Man United, a test for Arbeloa, a huge WSL clash

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
This week, we take you to England, Italy, Spain, France and Germany for a big debut, a top-of-the-table clash, a huge historical rivalry and a key game in women's football!
Can Michael Carrick continue to lift United?
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Premier League, Matchday 23
Kickoff: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
A week after shocking Pep Guardiola and Manchester City with a famous win in his first game as interim head coach, Michael Carrick and his Manchester United side face another huge battle away at league-leaders Arsenal. The historical rivalry between the two clubs is huge and, for both club's objectives, this is a massive game neither can afford to lose.
United were great against their city rivals and put in a convincing tactical performance that saw key players like Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Kobbie Mainoo shine; City were atrocious on the day, but credit should still go to their opponents for how they played.
Carrick will now face a different type of game at Arsenal. His United team will play the same way, but Arsenal are the best team in Europe right now and for good reason, so they will have to figure out how to stop Mikel Arteta's trademark high intensity and press. The Gunners will rely on their stingy defense and attacking set pieces, as they have all season.
Arteta's rotated side got a boost from the win over Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek with a stellar performance, and especially from striker Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice after coming back to full fitness after a year out with an ACL injury. New signing Viktor Gyökeres also scored and Arteta will have to choose one of them to lead the line this weekend.
MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 1-1 Man United. United have had the whole week to prepare for this clash and Carrick will surely use the same team and same gameplan that had did against City. Arsenal were in Milan in midweek and will be tired, so they will probably only be able to take a point.
The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.
A real test for Álvaro Arbeloa
Villarreal vs. Real Madrid
Spanish LaLiga, Matchday 21
Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Since Álvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso and promptly lost his first Real Madrid game in charge to second-tier Albacete in the Copa del Rey, the club have won twice in a row: against Levante (2-0) in LaLiga and Monaco (6-1) in the Champions League. The performances have not been exceptional (despite the scoreline in Europe), but there seems to be some peace and tranquility within the club now. Madrid will need that this weekend, because it looks like a very dangerous trip away to Villarreal.
Villarreal sit third in LaLiga and are only seven points behind Los Blancos, while they have a game in hand against strugglers Levante and could find themselves just a point behind Madrid if they win both.
The positive for Madrid is that Villarreal have struggled in big games this season: both in the Champions League where they have not won a game and in LaLiga where Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have all beaten them this season. Although, apart from the Barcelona game, the other three losses were away from home.
Villarreal will have their most important player, midfielder Pape Gueye, back after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal; Real Madrid will rely once more on star striker Kylian Mbappé, who has 33 goals in all competitions so far, and even Vinícius Júnior seems to have got his smile back after the win over Monaco where he scored a beautiful goal.
MY PREDICTION: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid. Madrid are not fixed yet and Arbeloa might not be the right guy to fix them, but they will still have enough individual talent to beat Villarreal, even at the Estadio de la Cerámica, though the home side's 4-4-2 can make it difficult.
A race for second place?
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Women's Super League, Matchday 13
Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT
The two best women's sides in England over the last few years face each other on Saturday in a massive clash. But the stakes are not as high as they were previously; Chelsea are six points behind league-leaders Manchester City in second place and Arsenal are a further four points back in third.
With only 10 matches left to play in the WSL campaign, this is a must-win game for both teams if they want to stay in the title race, as City are expected to take all three points away at London City Lionesses.
Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has won seven games in a row in all competitions since their surprising 1-0 defeat at home against Everton and, three days ago, they beat City 1-0 in the League Cup semifinals. The Blues have scored 30 goals across the last seven games too and have some momentum coming into this game ... unlike Arsenal
The Gunners have won just one of their last three games and a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the League Cup semifinals was not ideal preparation for a game like this. They drew at home with Chelsea in the reverse fixture back in November, thanks to an Alessia Russo goal in the dying minutes, and it could be a tight affair again.
MY PREDICTION: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal. The two teams are pretty close in terms of level right now. It has been a disappointing WSL season for both and this is a chance to make a mark -- though I think they will share the points on Saturday.
The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Liverpool's dominant 3-0 victory over Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.
Will the French title race open up?
Marseille vs. Lens
Ligue 1, Matchday 19
Kickoff: Saturday, 3:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. GMT
It is third vs. first in Ligue 1 on Saturday night at the Stade Vélodrome -- though Paris Saint-Germain play on Friday night and will probably go top.
Marseille have to win if they want to stay in the title race; they are nine points behind the leaders and can't afford to drop more points. They were hugely disappointing on Wednesday in a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League, despite the wonderful support of their fans. Saturday will be played in an incandescent atmosphere, and Roberto De Zerbi and his players have to redeem themselves.
But it will be tough against a super Lens side. Pierre Sage, their manager since the summer, has created a very solid and high pressing team, and they have won their last 10 games in all competitions, including a club-record eight in Ligue 1.
The fact that Lens are not in Europe this season is a massive advantage for their domestic ambitions, and they have had the whole week to prepare for this huge clash. Tactically, it will be interesting; De Zerbi got his gameplan wrong against Liverpool and can't do it twice in a row. Meanwhile, Lens' leader and best player, Florian Thauvin, will come back to the Vélodrome where he played for a number of years and should get a fine reception.
Lens should have no fear on Saturday and would probably take a draw, but Marseille will have to be at their best to stay in the title race.
MY PREDICTION: Marseille 2-1 Lens. It will be hostile and intense at the Vélodrome and Marseille will take full advantage of it with a strong performance. There will be goals as both teams play attacking football, but the home side will have the last laugh.
Edin Dzeko's return to Germany
Schalke 04 vs. Kaiserslautern
German 2. Bundesliga, Matchday 19
Kickoff: Sunday, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT
I have included this game because Edin Dzeko could make his debut for Schalke on Sunday. Fifteen years after leaving Wolfsburg to play for Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina, the 39-year-old striker is back in the German Bundesliga to help the Ruhr giants get promoted.
Dzeko has scored 371 goals from 856 games during his career and it was a massive coup for Schalke to attract him to the club. They are top of the 2. Bundesliga, four points clear of Elversberg and Darmstadt in second and third, but haven't won in their last two league games and need Dzeko's experience.
Kaiserslautern are also a bit of a sleeping giant of German football. They are in fifth place, only four points behind second and an automatic promotion position, and have their own giant, Ivan Prtajin, up front (who has scored nine goals in 12 league games). Their away form this season is a bit patchy (only two wins in eight games, with two draws and four losses), but Kaiserslautern have to go for it.
MY PREDICTION: Schalke 2-1 Kaiserslautern. It will be an open game, but probably too open from a Kaiserslautern point of view against the best team in the league. Schalke will win, Dzeko will make his debut and score.