Laurens' weekend preview: Arsenal host Man United, a test for Arbeloa, a huge WSL clash

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Italy, Spain, France and Germany for a big debut, a top-of-the-table clash, a huge historical rivalry and a key game in women's football!

Can Michael Carrick continue to lift United?

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Premier League, Matchday 23

Kickoff: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

A week after shocking Pep Guardiola and Manchester City with a famous win in his first game as interim head coach, Michael Carrick and his Manchester United side face another huge battle away at league-leaders Arsenal. The historical rivalry between the two clubs is huge and, for both club's objectives, this is a massive game neither can afford to lose.

United were great against their city rivals and put in a convincing tactical performance that saw key players like Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Kobbie Mainoo shine; City were atrocious on the day, but credit should still go to their opponents for how they played.

Carrick will now face a different type of game at Arsenal. His United team will play the same way, but Arsenal are the best team in Europe right now and for good reason, so they will have to figure out how to stop Mikel Arteta's trademark high intensity and press. The Gunners will rely on their stingy defense and attacking set pieces, as they have all season.

Arteta's rotated side got a boost from the win over Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek with a stellar performance, and especially from striker Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice after coming back to full fitness after a year out with an ACL injury. New signing Viktor Gyökeres also scored and Arteta will have to choose one of them to lead the line this weekend.

MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 1-1 Man United. United have had the whole week to prepare for this clash and Carrick will surely use the same team and same gameplan that had did against City. Arsenal were in Milan in midweek and will be tired, so they will probably only be able to take a point.

A real test for Álvaro Arbeloa

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

Spanish LaLiga, Matchday 21

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Since Álvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso and promptly lost his first Real Madrid game in charge to second-tier Albacete in the Copa del Rey, the club have won twice in a row: against Levante (2-0) in LaLiga and Monaco (6-1) in the Champions League. The performances have not been exceptional (despite the scoreline in Europe), but there seems to be some peace and tranquility within the club now. Madrid will need that this weekend, because it looks like a very dangerous trip away to Villarreal.

Villarreal sit third in LaLiga and are only seven points behind Los Blancos, while they have a game in hand against strugglers Levante and could find themselves just a point behind Madrid if they win both.

The positive for Madrid is that Villarreal have struggled in big games this season: both in the Champions League where they have not won a game and in LaLiga where Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have all beaten them this season. Although, apart from the Barcelona game, the other three losses were away from home.

Villarreal will have their most important player, midfielder Pape Gueye, back after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal; Real Madrid will rely once more on star striker Kylian Mbappé, who has 33 goals in all competitions so far, and even Vinícius Júnior seems to have got his smile back after the win over Monaco where he scored a beautiful goal.

MY PREDICTION: Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid. Madrid are not fixed yet and Arbeloa might not be the right guy to fix them, but they will still have enough individual talent to beat Villarreal, even at the Estadio de la Cerámica, though the home side's 4-4-2 can make it difficult.

A race for second place?

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Women's Super League, Matchday 13

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

The two best women's sides in England over the last few years face each other on Saturday in a massive clash. But the stakes are not as high as they were previously; Chelsea are six points behind league-leaders Manchester City in second place and Arsenal are a further four points back in third.