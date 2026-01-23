Madrid's Arbeloa to celebration critics: Bellingham shows leadership

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (2:38)

Are the Real Madrid players trying harder now that Xabi Alonso is gone? (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Álvaro Arbeloa has praised Jude Bellingham's "leadership" and "winning mentality" after his goalscoring performance in this week's 6-1 Champions League win over AS Monaco, citing the result as a potential "turning point" in Real Madrid's up-and-down season.

England midfielder Bellingham scored the sixth goal in Tuesday's comfortable victory at the Bernabéu, and followed it with a drinking gesture goal celebration which he said was aimed at suggestions that he has been unprofessional in his off-field behaviour.

Arbeloa began his reign as Madrid coach last week being eliminated from the Copa del Rey, but the team have since bounced back with wins over Levante and Monaco, and now visit third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

"I can only speak about what's happening now," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Friday, when asked about Bellingham's role this season.

"In the games Jude has played with me -- and in training -- he's shown me his ability as a player, his technical ability, his leadership, his personality, his character. The effort he made the other day [against Monaco] was marvellous."

Bellingham began the season recovering from shoulder surgery last summer, and has now made 16 LaLiga appearances in 2025-26, scoring four goals and providing three assists, as well as finding the net twice in the Champions League.

"He's a player with a winning mentality who has everything a Real Madrid player needs," Arbeloa said. "Taking into account his youth, his experience, and all the joys he'll give us going forward, I'm delighted with him."

Arbeloa's predecessor Xabi Alonso left the club last week after they were beaten by Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final, which followed some poor results before Christmas.

But Madrid go into the Villarreal game just a point behind Barça at the top of the LaLiga table.

"In the 10 days I've been coach, with what I've seen, I want the Monaco game to be a turning point," Arbeloa said on Friday. "We have a lot to improve, but the players want to work, that's what gives me confidence.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal in Real Madrid's win over Monaco. Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I can only talk about since I arrived last Tuesday. I can't talk about changes, or the players being more or less happy. I can talk about what I've experienced, which is that the players are happy to work. They've welcomed me with open arms."

Arbeloa said forward Rodrygo would return from injury to join the squad on Saturday, and said he hadn't spoken to Vinícius Júnior -- named MVP for the Monaco game after creating three goals and scoring another -- about his contract situation, with his deal up in 2027.

ESPN has reported that Alonso's departure has removed one major obstacle to contract renewal talks, although there is still a significant financial gap to be bridged.

"No, [the contract] isn't up to me, it's up to Vinícius, and the club," Arbeloa said.

"My job is getting the best out of the players. Obviously, my desire is for Vini to keep making history at Real Madrid."