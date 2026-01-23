Arsenal weighing up Julián Álvarez summer transfer - sources

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew discuss which team looked the most impressive in the UEFA Champions League. (1:39)

Are Arsenal the best team in the Champions League? (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of launching a summer move for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, sources have told ESPN.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has strong links with the LaLiga club after spending 12 years working at the club prior to moving to north London last March.

Berta negotiated Álvarez's €95 million ($82.4m) transfer from Manchester City in August 2024 and sources suggest he retains a close relationship with the player's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and his camp.

Barcelona hold a strong interest in Álvarez but their ongoing financial difficulties appear to complicate a potential deal of this scale.

Álvarez is thought to have a mammoth €500m release clause in his contract but sources in Spain suggest Atlético would demand a fee in excess of €100m this summer, if they were willing to sell at all.

Álvarez has scored 40 goals in 85 games since joining Atlético and has a contract until 2030.

Julián Álvarez has impressed for Atlético Madrid since joining last year. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The exact nature of Arsenal's contact is unclear but sources suggest club officials have made informal enquiries to determine whether a deal would be possible before weighing up whether to formalise their interest later in the year.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal considered Álvarez among a number of forwards -- including Benjamin Sesko, who joined Manchester United from Red Bull Leipzig -- prior to signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

- How teams can qualify for 2025-26 Champions League knockouts

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Arsenal transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on January signings, exits

Gyökeres has had a mixed start to life with the Gunners. The 27-year-old scored his ninth goal of the season in Tuesday's Champions League win at Inter Milan but he has struggled to replicate the prolific form which saw him average almost a goal a game in Portugal during two seasons with Sporting.

He has made 27 appearances to date. Gabriel Jesus netted twice against Inter and expressed his desire to stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2027.

However, Jesus confirmed that no talks had yet taken place over an extension and sources have suggested Arsenal could be willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian at the end of the season.

Arsenal will soon have Kai Havertz fully fit again as the Gunners continue to challenge on four fronts. Midfielder Mikel Merino has operated as a makeshift striker on occasions when the club's three forwards were all unavailable.