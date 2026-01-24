Arsenal vs Man United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

The last time Michael Carrick faced Arsenal as Manchester United manager, United ran out 3-2 winners in a thriller at Old Trafford. Things have changed drastically in the years since, and this is a title-chasing Arsenal who will be looking to remain well clear of the chasing pack. With a shot at an unprecedent quadruple still on, Arteta and Arsenal will know a big win here will go a long way.

Carrick, meanwhile, arrives at Emirates riding the crest of a wave generated by a sensational derby win, looking to add another impressive scalp to his CV and help United make a proper late push for the Champions League places.

With much on the line, here's everything you need to know about Sunday's blockbuster:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League in the UK, NBC in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live blog on the day.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4.30 p.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST and 3.30 a.m. AEDT)

Venue: Emirates stadium, London

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury and Team News

Arsenal

Piero Hincapié, D: DOUBT, hamstring

Riccardo Calafiori, D: DOUBT, muscle

Max Dowman, M: OUT, ankle

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt, D: DOUBT, back

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Talking Points

Can United handle Arsenal's set-pieces?

You could call them 'Set Piece FC' as a form of banter, but what's undeniable is just how effective Arsenal have been on set pieces this season. Having perfected the art of the vicious in-swinging delivery being either knocked on at the front post or just directly attacked by one of the (many) big men in the team, they lead Europe's top five leagues in goals from just corners (19 across all competitions). With Gabriel back to full fitness, they are back to their most threatening at set-pieces too.

Facing them, though, are a side that have been almost as good with set pieces this season. In fact, Manchester United's 13 goals from non-penalty set pieces are second only to Arsenal's (14) in the Premier League. The only 'issue' here is that this came under the work of Ruben Amorim's set-piece coach and it remains to be seen if Michael Carrick's staff display the same level of ingenuity from set-pieces. More immediately, they have the task of stopping Arsenal from scoring the kind of goal that gave them a 1-0 win in the season opener at Old Trafford.

What system will Carrick use?

We asked this question last game around, and the interesting thing is that it remains valid a week on. Against the inexperience of Manchester City's reserve backline, Carrick opted to use a 4-2-3-1 melding into a 4-4-2 that saw multiple players run at, and run in behind City's defence. Sitting compactly in midfield and defence (the wingers tucking in out of possession were key to suppressing City's midfield), they played on the counter, throwing numbers forward at every chance and using the pace of Bryan Mbeumo over Benjamin Sesko in the centre forward role.

What will face them on Sunday is the opposite of that City defence: experienced, with the big hitters fit and firing, Arsenal's back four (and the underrated David Raya) are the most miserly in the league. William Saliba's return to fitness is important: as per Opta, Arsenal have only conceded 90 goals in 118 Premier League games with the France international on the pitch, an average of one every 115 minutes.