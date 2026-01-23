Man City's Pep Guardiola defends 'extraordinary' players after defeats

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has launched a passionate defence of his Manchester City team following back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt by insisting his players remain "extraordinary."

City were poor in their 2-0 derby defeat at Old Trafford while their performance in the 3-1 defeat in Norway on Tuesday prompted the leadership group of Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Rúben Dias and Erling Haaland to arrange a refund for the supporters who bought tickets.

Guardiola is preparing for Wolves' visit to the Etihad on Saturday.

And ahead of the game, the City boss took the opportunity to hit back at some of the criticism which has come their way during a bruising week.

"One week ago we were at Newcastle and won 2-0 and you look in the Champions League how strong they are," Guardiola said.

"I have an extraordinary team and we are all together. I don't have any doubts about that.

"[Arsenal] are the best team in the world. They are the best team right now and hopefully we can be close, getting better, and they can give us one chance to catch them."

Guardiola is set to hand a debut to Marc Guéhi against Wolves.

The 25-year-old has arrived from Crystal Palace and is likely to go straight into the team with Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Dias all currently sidelined with injuries.

Antoine Semenyo is also set to be recallled after he was ineligible to face Bodo/Glimt.

"The fragility [of the team], I know how it will be solved," Guardiola said.

"It's not just one player but he [Guéhi] is going to help us because he's exceptional.

"He's a player for England, he won the FA Cup and made an incredible season.

"Fraiglity is not just about one player. I know what the solution is to not have the fragility."