Oliver Glasner: No regrets over 'emotional' Crystal Palace outburst

Oliver Glasner does not regret his "emotional" outburst following Crystal Palace's defeat to Sunderland but insisted "everything is cleared" with chairman Steve Parish.

The Eagles boss said his side felt "abandoned" with "no support" following that 2-1 loss, Palace's first match without former captain Marc Guéhi, shortly before the defender finalised a move to Manchester City.

Glasner also revealed the club have not received a transfer request from Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked to Aston Villa, nor have Palace received any bids for the French striker.

"No, I don't regret [it]," Glasner said. "Do I think it was the best way? No, I don't think so, but that's Oliver Glasner.

"I think it's also a part of what we achieved together, that I'm that emotional. I think it helps to create the spirit, that togetherness, that belief. Sometimes maybe it's not the best possible way, but that's me.

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

"I don't say I'm perfect. I would like to be. On the other side, I never attacked anyone personally. I just explained my feelings about the situation."

The Austrian last week confirmed he would be leaving last season's FA Cup winners, who are on a 10-game winless run across all competitions, when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Glasner added: "I don't regret it because I know how I am, about who I am. I was asked, 'Do you think, could this happen again?' I said yes, because that's how I am."

The 51-year-old revealed he had a "very long dinner" with co-owner Parish, one he felt was a "very, very good talk for both of us", though added "nothing changed" about his decision to leave.

Glasner also emphasised his issue was not with the idea of selling his captain in principle, but with how the situation was handled.

"One year ago in February I agreed to sell Marc. It's all about timing and replacement," Glasner revealed.

"I know that Crystal Palace will always sell players if they have big offers from other clubs, but it was just the situation, telling the team 28 hours before a Premier League game that the captain is leaving.

"This was my feeling at that moment."

Glasner, who was adamant both he and Parish are "100% committed" to a strong finish to the campaign, believes the situation around Mateta is "very clear."

He added: "He didn't hand in a transfer request and we have no bid received right now. That is the situation."

But pressed as to whether or not he had informally spoken to the France international about a move away, Glasner would only say: "I speak with many players about different topics, but I think what they deserve is that I don't tell it publicly."

Glasner likened the past week to a "thunderstorm" but predicted a brighter forecast, particularly with the returns of Ismaïla Sarr, back in the squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and a healthy Daniel Muñoz.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will captain Palace for the remainder of the season, including Sunday's meeting with Chelsea at Selhurst Park.