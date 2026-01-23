Jack Grealish stress fracture hurts his World Cup hopes, 'big blow' for Everton

Take a look at the numbers behind Everton's 1-0 win vs. Aston Villa courtesy of a Thierno Barry strike to snap their winning streak at home. (0:47)

Scans confirmed Everton midfielder Jack Grealish's foot injury is a stress fracture, in a setback to his outside shot of making England's squad for the World Cup.

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us since the start of the season," Everton manager David Moyes said Friday. "He's played a big part in the team."

Moyes didn't address reports that Grealish could be sidelined two months or more.

"It's not for me to give the time scales and we've not got it yet from the doctors," he said.

Jack Grealish's foot injury was confirmed as a stress fracture. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 30-year-old Grealish is on a season-long loan from Manchester City. He has scored two goals, and his six assists is third-most in the Premier League this season.

Everton remains in "close contact with Manchester City," Moyes said when asked about Grealish possibly returning from the loan early.

"We'll see how that works as we go along and we get more decisions from the specialists," he said.

Grealish last played for England in 2024, before coach Thomas Tuchel was hired.

Grealish scored in England's 3-1 victory over Finland in the Nations League in October 2024 under interim coach Lee Carsley.