Nottingham Forest sign Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca on loan

Nottingham Forest have brought in a new striker this window. Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of striker Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli, the club announced on Friday.

Lucca, who has five Italy caps to his name, arrives at the City Ground until the end of the season, with Sean Dyche's side holding the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The six-foot-seven striker has scored just once for Napoli so far this season but managed 29 goal involvements in 75 appearances across two seasons for fellow Serie A side Udinese.

"Lorenzo is a player who adds specific qualities to our team, and we are really pleased he has joined us," Forest's global head of football, and former Arsenal executive, Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

"Having played at the top level in different countries, he arrives with a good blend of experience and scope to continue developing as a player.

"Everyone at the club welcomes Lorenzo, and we are all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have for the rest of the season."

