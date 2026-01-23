Austin signs Uruguay winger Facundo Torres in $9.5M transfer

Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay national team winger Facundo Torres has signed with Austin FC through 2030 on a designated player contract, the MLS club announced Friday.

Torres arrives on a permanent transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras for a fee of $9.5 million, sources told ESPN Brasil.

Austin team officials said the deal includes an option for the 2030-31 season.

"I couldn't be happier to be an Austin FC player," Torres said in a statement. "The ambition behind what the Club is building and the incredible soccer community there were both big factors in convincing me that this was the right move to make."

Facundo Torres has joined Austin FC from Palmeiras. Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

Torres previously played three seasons in MLS with Orlando City from 2022-24, recording 47 goals and 25 assists. As he holds a U.S. green card, he will not occupy an international roster slot.

The 25-year-old Torres scored 10 goals and had six assists in 2025 for Palmeiras. He has 22 appearances for Uruguay in international competition.

"Facundo has proven attacking quality as shown by his stellar goal and assist numbers throughout his career," Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. "He is at a prime age to join us and immediately be a top contributor as we aim to push on this season."

Austin finished sixth in MLS' Western Conference last season before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by LAFC. The team will kick off its 2026 season at home to Minnesota United on Feb. 21.

ESPN's Francisco De Laurentiis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.