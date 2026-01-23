Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, makes Old Trafford debut with Man United U18s

Open Extended Reactions

Kai Rooney followed in his father Wayne's famous footsteps on Friday as he made his first competitive appearance at Manchester United's Old Trafford during an FA Youth Cup match.

With Wayne watching on from the stands, Kai came on as a substitute in Man United under-18s 2-1 extra-time win over Derby County to reach the quarterfinals of the prestigious youth competition.

Kai Rooney takes photographs with supporters after Manchester United's FA Youth Cup win over Derby County. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 16-year-old winger made his entrance in the 99th minute with the game still scoreless, before goals from Luca Crolla and Chido Obi secured victory for the side led by Wayne's former teammate Darren Fletcher.

Wayne was taking in his son's first proper Old Trafford action from the directors' box, alongside wife Coleen. They were joined by Man United head coach Michael Carrick and other members of the senior team's coaching staff.

Wayne Rooney watched on from the stands as son Kai plays in the FA Youth Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Derby County. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Kai scored for United in a U18 League Cup match last month but that was played at the team's regular home at the club's Carrington training base.

His son joined Man United's academy aged 11 in 2020, three years after Wayne left Old Trafford following a 13-year career at United that saw him win every major club honour and eclipse Sir Bobby Charlton as the team's all-time record scorer, with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Kai had hinted at his involvement in Friday's match earlier in the day, posting a photo on Instagram showing him accompanying his dad on the Old Trafford pitch as a young child.