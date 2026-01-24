Boost for Socceroos as midfield star Jackson Irvine returns

Colo Colo's Cristian Zavala fluffs a Panenka penalty attempt in embarrassing style before going down injured. (0:34)

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine has made a quick return from injury to help struggling St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

In a massive boost for Australia head coach Tony Popovic, Irvine came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute to earn his team a crucial point in their goalless draw against Hamburg on Friday night (Sat AEDT).

Barely 10 days ago the relegation-threatened German outfit announced Irvine had suffered a foot injury and would be out indefinitely.

He subsequently missed the losses to Borussia Dortmund (3-2) and Wolfsburg (2-1), which plunged Kiezkicker (Neighbourhood Kickers) to joint-last position in the league.

Jackson Irvine (right) made his return to St. Pauli after an injury layoff. IBRAHIM OT / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this week, though, St Pauli head coach Alexander Blessin said his skipper was a chance of playing.

"We are still in the testing phase. So we just have to see how his foot reacts," he told a news conference.

The point against derby rivals Hamburg lifted St Pauli to 16th spot -- the relegation playoff position -- but Blessin knows they face an uphill struggle.

"We did too little. We were very inactive, we were too slow. That's why we have to be happy with the point today," Blessin said after their lacklustre performance.