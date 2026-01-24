Chloe Logarzo Berryhill forced into retirement by horror knee injury

Open Extended Reactions

Matildas veteran Chloe Berryhill has been forced into early retirement after a horror knee injury shattered her dream of making the AFC Women's Asian Cup squad.

Logarzo Berryhill had flagged this season with Western Sydney Wanderers would be her last before retiring and starting a family.

But the 31-year-old's hopes of ending her career on her own terms -- pushing for Asian Cup selection after missing the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games -- were cruelly dashed.

Logarzo Berryhill went down screaming after her right knee was clattered when she and Brisbane Roar 's Leia Varley contested a ball in last Friday's A-League Women match, and she was stretchered off in tears.

The Wanderers confirmed on Saturday that Logarzo Berryhill had sustained an ACL, LCL and tendon avulsion injury -- which prompted her immediate retirement.

The 31-year-old tore the ACL in her right knee in 2021, which started her run of injury issues. She had previously been a mainstay for Australia under Alen Stajcic, Ante Milicic and Tony Gustavsson.

Logarzo Berryhill, an energetic, hard-running midfielder who could also play as a winger, scored eight goals in 59 international appearances, including representing Australia at the Brazil and Tokyo Olympics, the 2019 Women's World Cup, and the 2018 Asian Cup.

She was player of the match in Australia's famous "Miracle of Montpellier" 3-2 comeback win over Brazil that revived the Matildas' 2019 World Cup campaign.

Logarzo Berryhill also had an impressive club career, predominantly at Sydney FC, with stints in Sweden, Norway, the U.S. and England; she was also Western United captain before joining the Wanderers.

"As I look back on the last decade, I feel nothing but extreme gratitude for the career I have had," Logarzo Berryhill said.

"Through all the challenges, heartbreak, success and suffering, there have been moments of pure happiness and pride. I accomplished my childhood dream, and along the way I pushed myself past what I thought was possible.

"None of those moments would have been as special without the people and coaches who have made seemingly small snippets of my life feel monumental. Thank you to my family and best friends for being my first and biggest supporters.

"Thank you, Mum and Dad, for countless sacrifices, sleepless nights and early mornings, for holding me while I cry, and for showing unconditional love and support.

"To my beautiful wife, thank you for allowing me to chase my dream for as many years as I wanted.

"Finally, thank you to the coaches who saw something in me and invested time and energy in making me a better person, which made me a better player."