Transfer rumors, news: Alexander-Arnold not told to leave Real Madrid

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (2:38)

Are the Real Madrid players trying harder now that Xabi Alonso is gone? (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold's time at Real Madrid be short-lived? Plus, the latest on wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Crystal Palace.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been told to leave Real Madrid. Diego Souto/Getty Images

- Reports in Spain have said Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told by interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa to leave Real Madrid this summer, but The Daily Mail reports that is not true. The England international has spent two months out with a leg injury, but he is due to return soon and continue his career at the Bernabéu.

- Crystal Palace have rejected a bid from AC Milan for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Footmercato. However, the Serie A club haven't given up on signing him just yet. They are reportedly determined to find a deal that works for all parties. Mateta, for his part, has already agreed personal terms with AC Milan, having communicated his desire to leave Palace earlier this month. The France international has scored eight goals in 22 Premier League games and is under contract in South London until June 2027.

- Liverpool are set to rival Bayern Munich for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to BILD. The 19-year-old winger has been sensational in the Bundesliga this season, with eight goal involvements in 16 games to date. As such, some of the world's biggest clubs have been linked with a summer move for Diomande, who has only been in Leipzig for six months. Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a left-winger and have shortlisted the Ivory Coast international as a potential option, as have Manchester City.

- Manchester United view Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as realistic summer midfield targets, The i Paper reports. While the club have also been tracking the progress of Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, they believe he will instead join Manchester City in the long-term.

- Chelsea have an interest in Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-Jae, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk. Chelsea, who have held transfer talks for Rennes' Jérémy Jacquet, have drawn up a shortlist of defenders for the summer. Min-Jae is on that list, and the 29-year-old defender could be available given he has only made seven Bundesliga starts this season.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:11 Laurens not convinced Salah will keep his Liverpool starting spot Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah did not do enough to guarantee a starting spot against Bournemouth on his return to the Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille.

- Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is wanted by Serie A club AC Milan. The Rossoneri have also shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Radu Drǎguşin. (Calciomercato)

- Aston Villa have scheduled a medical for striker Tammy Abraham this weekend. The Premier League club are expected to sign him from Besiktas for around €21 million. (Sky Sports)

- Brighton and Hove Albion have made winger Tommy Watson available for loan this month. Several Championship clubs are interested in signing him on a short-term deal. (Sky Sports)

- Young Manchester United Left-back Harry Amass has completed a medical at Norwich City ahead of a proposed loan move. (Sky Sports)

- West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodríguez is expected to join Valencia on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool are looking to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma. His return would allow Andrew Robertson to join Tottenham in a permanent deal this month. (TalkSPORT)

- Lazio and Fiorentina have asked for information about Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite. (Rudy Galetti)

- Napoli have met with the representatives of Werder Bremen winger Justin Njinmah, whom they view as a possible Noah Lang replacement. (Nicolo Schira)

- Real Salt Lake are finalising a €5 million deal to sign RC Lens forward Morgan Guilavogui. (Tom Bogert)

- Barcelona will attempt to ward off interest in attacking midfielder Fermin López by offering the 22-year-old Spaniard a new contract. (Sport)