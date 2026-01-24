Did Arsenal just end the WSL title race? Why Chelsea's stumble is Man City's dream

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- The real winner from Arsenal's surprise 2-0 win over Chelsea didn't make a shot, pass or tackle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The true victors were Manchester City, who can now take a nine-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League (WSL) with a victory this weekend.

Despite a poor season and a host of injuries, Arsenal capitalized on Chelsea's wastefulness to register their first away win in this fixture since 2018. The result does not simply influence the WSL title race. If anything, it almost ends it.

If City beat London City Lionesses they will enjoy an almost impossible gulf at the top of the table at this late stage in the season. It might even liven up the Women's Champions League race: Arsenal remain third but are now one point behind second-place Chelsea.

The game flattened out after a cagey opening 10 minutes. Both sides had plenty of chances -- the visitors had the better of them -- but frustrations and wastefulness meant it remained goalless for too long.

Arsenal managed to rectify their inhibitions in the second half. Beth Mead, having been denied several times previously, finally found the perfect finish to put her side 1-0 up in the 55th minute after a period of relentless pressure that made it hard for Chelsea to regain composure or play out of their own half.

Alyssa Thompson, who had been a thorn in Arsenal's side all afternoon and should have cancelled out the lead, but she sent her long-range effort inches wide. This, really, was the story of the afternoon. Arsenal's press had been uncharacteristically sharp and tenacious compared to performances this season, forcing the hosts into errors and a lack of composure that meant their chances were messy and poor, with only one shot on target from 19 chances.

Mariona Caldentey was then afforded too much time in the box to pick out exactly where to place her chance to make it 2-0.

Chelsea couldn't find a way to correct their issues, and were the orchestrators of their own downfall. Ironically, their best chances came in the closing stages of the game when they already had their backs against the wall. It didn't matter: the shots were overhit and lacked a clinical edge.

Arsenal's profligacy has dealt them a handful of lackluster draws and losses, by no fault of their own this season. Their issue hasn't been creating chances but converting them into goals or even shots on target.

Mariona Caldentey was left with too much space at the edge of the box. The result was Arsenal's second goal. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This game does not fix their overall issues, far from it, but it is an indicator of what might be possible when a team opens up to allow them more space and Arsenal hit their rhythm, something that will be vital over the next month.

Ahead of a string of tough games, including the inaugural Champions Cup, before what is now really a title decider against City, followed by Champions League playoffs for a place in the knockouts against OH Leuven, this victory will give Arsenal a much-needed boost.

It is a series of must-win games, all of which carry significant impact on both morale and trophies. Winning against familiar foe Chelsea, who have had the better of meetings in the past, will surely boost fan support, which was beginning to wane amid poor performances and results.

A win for Man City on Sunday will mean Chelsea will slip nine points behind in the WSL title race. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Injuries will be a cause for concern ahead of their upcoming fixtures, though. Chloe Kelly is dealing with a ligament issue in her knee while Leah Williamson returned from a knee injury she sustained during Euro 2025 only to pick up a calf issue that has ruled her out again. Katie Reid, Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang -- though she was on loan to Brighton and would've likely remained had she not been injured -- all are in rehab for ACL injuries.

However, Daphne van Domeslaar returned to the bench, Frida Maanum was absent due to illness, leaving only five outfield substitution options available. Olivia Smith, after picking up a red card in the midweek loss to Manchester United in the League Cup semifinals, knocking them out of the competition, was suspended.

With City to play London City Lionesses on Sunday, Chelsea's loss is a dream-worthy advantage for City manager Andrée Jeglertz.

It could mean the title race is already over. The ask was already high; City needed to drop points in at least two games with every team remaining victorious to narrow the gap, but now, asking a City side who have won every game since the opening-day loss to Chelsea to lose a hat trick of games, it is near impossible.

Arsenal will need to be perfect against City on Feb. 8 following their Champions Cup run to attempt to eve nudge the door open wider. A win for City, followed by a possible win over Chelsea the following week, will surely hand City the title before the closing stages of the league have even begun.