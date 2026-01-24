Debutant referee Farai Hallam sets Premier League first by ignoring VAR to deny Man City

Open Extended Reactions

Farai Hallam made his mark on his debut as a Premier League referee by setting a first for the 2025/26 season.

Hallam, in his maiden game officiating in the top-flight, became the first referee this season to confirm his own decision to not award a penalty despite a VAR review.

Hallam was called to the monitor by Darren England, who was on VAR duty, in Manchester City's game at Wolves on Saturday.

Omar Marmoush was threatening Wolves but the debutant referee was not interested in a possible handball by Yerson Mosquera.

England recommended an on-field review but, for the first time this campaign, the referee did not change his mind at the monitor having originally dismissed a penalty appeal.

The Premier League Match Centre confirmed via social media: "After VAR review, the referee retained the on-field decision of no penalty to Manchester City.

"Referee announcement: 'After review, the ball hits the arm of the Wolves player, which is in a natural position, so the on-field decision will remain.'"

Andy Davies, a former Select Group referee, analysed Hallam's decision in his VAR Review for ESPN.

Despite being thwarted by Hallam's decision to stick to his original call, Man City still ran out as winners at Wolves.

City won 2-0 with goals from Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo, and were able to rest Erling Haaland.

But Hallam, the 32-year-old newcomer, made his own small piece of history on his first Premier League game with the whistle.

Farai Hallam's journey to the Premier League

Hallam had aspirations of reaching the Premier League as a footballer but eventually made his debut as a referee.

He was in the Stevenage academy but was released aged 18.

Hallam, when his days as an aspiring defender ended, told League Football Education a decade ago about refereeing: "It's another good option for young players if they fall out of the game.

"I'd never tell a player to give up playing but it's a case of saying there's another way to perform at Old Trafford or Anfield."

He added: "Coming from a playing background gives you such an advantage.

"You know how to talk to players, you're probably better at looking for things that some referees may not look for and your decision making is automatically instinctive.

"You might for example see a foul and be able to relate to the situation. I'm a centre-half so I can often spot things straight away and know what the player was trying to do. I think there's a massive opportunity in refereeing for players."