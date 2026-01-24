Pep Guardiola blasts officials as Man City see off Wolves: 'We won despite them'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his club have won multiple trophies over the years in spite of VAR's poor decisions. (2:33)

Pep Guardiola launched into a stinging attack on referees following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Wolves and suggested that he needs all of his best players fit and available to negate the impact of poor decisions from officials.

Guardiola was left incensed after referee Farai Hallam -- making his Premier League debut -- rejected the advice of VAR Darren England and decided against awarding City a first half penalty.

Hallam was sent to the pitchside monitor, but chose to stay with his on-field decision.

He announced to the stadium that "after review, the ball hits the arm of the Wolves player, which is in a natural position, so the on-field decision will remain."

"I would love to have the players to fight against that [referees' decisions]. We won despite them.

"The referee made a huge debut, now everybody will know him.

"I think it's the first time they go to the TV and disallowed what is a 'normal' position of the arms."

As well as the decision at St James' Park which prompted a tirade from Guardiola, the City boss was also left frustrated at Anthony Taylor's decision not to issue a red card to Diogo Dalot for a knee-high challenge on Jérémy Doku during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Webb appeared on the Premier League's Match Officials Mic'd Up show three days later to back Taylor and VAR Craig Pawson.

"I'm pretty sure Howard Webb tomorrow is going to appear in the media to explain why it's not a penalty and what he did against United, like it was the first time he had done it because there was a little bit of doubt," said Guardiola.

"That's why Jeremy could not play in Norway [against Bodo/Glimt] -- for the action from Dalot.

"But it's ok. I'm waiting tomorrow. Don't wait for Wednesday -- we have Champions League, we are busy -- Howard Webb, come tomorrow and explain why it's not a penalty. That's why bring me back the players please to fight what we have done since day one. It's too much."

While City recorded their first league win of 2026 thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush -- in for the rested Erling Haaland -- and Semenyo, the result ended a five-game unbeaten run for Wolves in all competitions.

