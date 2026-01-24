Record broken for longest-distance assist in this Premier League season

Janusz Michalik questions how long Thomas Frank has left as Tottenham head coach after their 2-2 draw with Burnley. (1:14)

Fulham came from a goal behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Craven Cottage, lifting them into seventh in the Premier League table, in a game that saw records broken galore.

The away side took the lead against the run of play thanks to a stunning first half strike from Yasin Ayari.

But Fulham came back with two brilliant goals of their own, firstly through Samuel Chukwueze, who returned from finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria with a tidy finish, before Harry Wilson buried a sensational long-range free kick beyond the 90.

It was an important three points for Fulham, who are very much in the race for European football and it was also one that saw records tumble.

Chukwueze's goal came from an audacious 70 metre (76.5 yards) pass by Joachim Andersen, which was the longest distance for an assist in the Premier League since Mark Flekken's 78.4 metre assist for Brentford last May.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with Joachim Andersen after the pair combined for Fulham's first goal in the 2-1 win over Brighton. Clive Rose/Getty Images

It also continued the Nigerian's sublime Premier League form either side of AFCON, which now stands at three goals and three assists in his last six matches.

Wilson has become a clutch player for Fulham in the last two seasons, since his brace off the substitutes bench against Brentford in November 2024.

The winning goal against Brighton was his fifth winner of the season in the Premier League, putting him only behind Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago (seven each) as the most clutch player in the league.

His winning goal was more than just clutch though, it was a stunner and one that is very rare indeed.

Harry Wilson celebrates scoring his fantastic late free kick. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Wilson became the first player since Rúben Neves in October 2021 to score a game-winning goal in stoppage time from a direct free kick.

The nature of just how rare that feat is can be shown by the fact that those two are the only two to do so since the 2014-15 season.

In coming from behind to win, Fulham snapped a 10 game Premier League streak of failing to win when trailing (two draws, eight defeats.)

The win over Brighton was their first when falling behind in the league since Sept. 20 2025 against Brentford.

Information from ESPN Global Research was used in this report.