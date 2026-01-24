Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri scores on Marseille debut

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side lack the success to be considered the best team in the world, as Pep Guardiola claims. (0:35)

Ethan Nwaneri scored 13 minutes into his Marseille debut after joining the French club on loan from Arsenal.

Nwaneri, 18, moved to the Ligue 1 club in search of game time having made just 12 appearances in north London this season.

Saturday night marked his first run-out for his new club as Marseille welcomed Lens to the Stade Vélodrome.

With his side already 1-0 up, Nwaneri took possession just inside the opposition half as Marseille broke forward. He dribbled up towards the edge of the box, cutting inside one defender before firing past another and into the bottom corner.

Last season, Nwaneri made 37 appearances under Mikel Arteta but struggled for a similar workload as Arsenal signed more experienced attacking options such as Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

He will remain with Marseille until the end of the season.

Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut in 2022 against Brentford. At 15 years and 181 days old, he still holds the record for the youngest player to appear in the Premier League.