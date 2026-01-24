Madrid's Arbeloa hails 'best in the world' Mbappé and Vinícius

Kylian Mbappé scores a brace as Real Madrid beats Villarreal to move to the top of the table. (1:13)

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa praised Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior as "the best players in the world" after the pair inspired Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Saturday, which sent the team top of the LaLiga table.

Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 47th minute at La Cerámica, picking up a loose ball inside the box after Vinícius' dangerous run and cross was intercepted by Pape Gueye.

The forward added a second, making it 21 LaLiga goals this season, from the penalty spot in added time. The result put Madrid on 51 points, two clear of Barcelona, who play on Sunday.

"They're the best players in the world, two really dangerous players," Arbeloa told Movistar, when asked about the contribution of Mbappé and Vinicius.

"We try to get them as many balls as possible. With Vini on the outside, and Kylian finding space ... We're very happy with them in this form, and above all with the work they're doing. It's their effort and solidarity, and they're being rewarded with goals."

Both forwards have had an exceptional week, after Mbappé scored twice against Monaco in the Champions League, while Vinicius created three goals and scored another at the Bernabéu.

The Brazil international had struggled under Arbeloa's predecessor Xabi Alonso, including a 16-game streak without scoring.

"What we're seeing, just like on Wednesday night, is a great Vinícius," Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference on Saturday. "We have to make the most of him, and look for him as often as possible, to get him into one-on-ones [with defenders]. It's what I've always said, we're so lucky to have him."

Madrid have now won three games in a row under Arbeloa -- after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Albacete in his debut as coach -- and Villarreal were his toughest opponent yet.

"We haven't had many days to work," Arbeloa said. "But little by little [the players] are understanding what we want, and with more days it will be easier. They're top-level players, they know what we want of them.

"We looked serious and solid, but we have room to improve ... I don't think this is their ceiling."

"We're adapting better to the boss' ideas all the time," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "We're all improving, and with more confidence, we'll do even better."