Barcelona deny Madrid another trophy, but the gap is closing

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in Saturday's Spanish Supercopa final. Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Misa Rodríguez stood, hands on hips, as Alexia Putellas wheeled away in celebration.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper had done everything she possibly could to keep her team in Saturday's Spanish Supercopa final in Castellón. She had faced 18 shots from Barcelona -- 12 of them on target -- and dealt with almost all of them.

Still, it wasn't enough. In added time, Putellas sent Rodriguez the wrong way from the penalty spot, and the game was decided decisively, 2-0 in Barça's favour.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner was soon mobbed by teammates, bouncing up and down by the touchline. It was a familiar feeling. Barça were on the way to winning their sixth Supercopa, and their fifth in a row, a clean sweep since 2022.

Madrid's wait for a first trophy goes on. The team were only formed in 2020, but they are hungry, starving, for silverware. This time at the Estadio Castalia, Rodriguez and her teammates were left to reflect on just how close they had come.

"It makes us angry, not so much thinking about their two goals -- which is something we have to improve and work on -- but because those good feelings don't give us the Supercopa," Madrid coach Pau Quesada said afterwards.

"In football, good feelings help you build, but in the end, what matters is winning. We didn't do that today, and we have to go home angry. But we're aware that the players gave everything."

Madrid had pushed Barcelona, closer than they had in last year's Supercopa final, which Barça won 5-0, and perhaps closer than in any of their previous 20 meetings to date. But victory had eluded them.

There is no doubt that the distance between the two sides is closing. Madrid got their first, historic win in the fixture earlier less than 12 months ago, beating Barça 3-1 in front of a stunned 35,000 crowd at Montjuic on March 23, 2025. It was a breakthrough, after 18 straight losses.

It felt like a before-and-after moment, which might have served as a catalyst for Madrid to build on. The feeling of a narrowing gap was aided by Barcelona's cost-cutting transfer business last summer, trimming and weakening their squad.

The 2025-26 season presented an opportunity for Madrid. And so far, they haven't taken it. In Liga F, Madrid are 10 points behind Barça, with 17 matches played. They've already lost three league games this season -- more than in all of 2024-25 -- including 4-0 when the teams met in November.

For a club which defines itself by trophies won, the wait to lift the first continues. Madrid have played three finals now: in the 2023 Copa de la Reina, and two Supercopas, in 2025 and now 2026.

The Copa de la Reina final might have been the most painful, losing on penalties to Atlético Madrid. Last season's Supercopa final was no contest, with Barça comfortable winners.

Saturday's game was a different story. Esmee Brugts put Barcelona ahead in the 28th minute from a set piece, her near-post header from Mapi Leon's corner. But after that, Madrid's defence -- and Misa -- stood firm.

Maria Mendez consoles Madrid keeper Misa Rodriguez after Saturday night's defeat. Luciano Lima/Getty Images

In the 58th minute, forward Ewa Pajor was one-on-one with the keeper, who beat away her shot. Caroline Graham Hansen headed her follow-up against the crossbar.

It was only in the 93rd minute when Putellas' penalty made it 2-0. Barcelona had had much more possession -- 67% to Madrid's 33% -- and 12 shots on target to Madrid's one. But Madrid had competed until the end.

"It was a great game, worthy of a final, from both teams," Barcelona's MVP, midfielder Patri Guijarro, said.

Madrid's attention will now turn to the UEFA Women's Champions League. Their group stage ended in disappointment, missing out on a top four spot after failing to win three of their last four games, including a 1-1 draw at FC Twente in December on matchday six.

They now face a playoff with Paris FC, who they met in the group stage, drawing 1-1 in Madrid. After next month's two-legged playoff, the winners will progress to the Champions League quarterfinals: to play Barcelona.

Barça's European pedigree -- three-time Champions League winners, and six-time finalists -- is something Madrid can't yet hope to come close to matching in the women's game.

But this Supercopa final suggested that if the pair do meet in Europe in March, Madrid are now in a position to compete, whether it's over 90 minutes or 180.

That's not the extent of their ambition; but it's progress.