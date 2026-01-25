Trinity Rodman marks 'fresh start' with goal in USWNT return

USWNT manager Emma Hayes talks about Trinity Rodman embracing the captaincy role and adds that Claire Hutton is a captain in the making. (1:08)

United States women's national team coach Emma Hayes heralded a "fresh start" for Trinity Rodman after the forward scored in just her second match since the 2024 Olympics in Saturday's 6-0 rout of Paraguay.

The goal for Rodman capped off a memorable week, coming days after she signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit that, according to her agent, makes her the highest-paid women's player in the world.

The match in Carson, California, was her first for the U.S. since a 2-0 friendly win against Brazil this past April, which was her only international appearance in 2025 because of back and knee injuries.

"I'm happy for her, I really am," Hayes said. "It was a hard year, as we know. And she's ready to move forward, which I think today symbolizes that this is a fresh year. It's a fresh start for her.

"She's settled, she's happy. I think knowing what her future is, this is a big weight off of her shoulders."

Rodman was dangerous on the right flank throughout the match, and her 56th-minute tally saw her collect a ball on the right wing from defender Tara Rudd, cut inside and sneak her shot just inside the near post. She followed up the goal with a dance that she tried, and failed, to get Hayes to mirror on the U.S. sideline.

"The whole game, was telling Tara, I was like, 'Please, play one over the top. Come on, we got this,'" Rodman said in a postmatch interview on the TNT broadcast.

"And then she again just had so much time, and I finally just called for it, played a perfect little ball, cut it back, and then when it went in, I was like, 'Alright, it's my time to shine.'"

Trinity Rodman celebrates after scoring in her return for the USWNT against Paraguay. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The U.S. dominated from start to finish, but the finishing touch proved elusive in the first half until Reilyn Turner -- who was one of three players making their USWNT debut -- converted in first-half stoppage time.

That prompted a deluge of goals in the second half, with Ally Sentnor scoring twice and Rodman, Emma Sears and a Fiorella Martínez own goal adding to the scoreline for the USWNT.

Hayes noted that the team is basically in preseason, which explains some of the rust the players showed, including Rodman.

But the match was also notable for the fact that Rodman was named captain. And Hayes said she felt Rodman did well in the role for the 63 minutes that she was on the field, as did Claire Hutton, who took over as captain after Rodman exited the match.

"People like responsibility," Hayes said. "So to give them that was only going to add value to their performances because they care about the team, they care about the crest, and I think [Rodman] did a great job of ensuring we carry on our customs and our traditions and by scoring a goal and signing off like that is always great for the fans.

"She knows how important it is to produce for our fans."

The U.S. will face Chile on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California, and Hayes is keen to see the team improve on Saturday's performance.

"I think for the amount of possession we grew to have in the first half, the decision into the final third, and the execution in the final third was where we fell short," Hayes said.

"So I think focusing on that is important. I think we do work the ball into the right areas. I think just getting that last part right ... I also think that part does take the longest and with it being only a week in preseason, I mean six goals isn't too bad for their first game."