Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool want USMNT's Robinson as Robertson replacement

Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah did not do enough to guarantee a starting spot against Bournemouth on his return to the Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille. (1:11)

Laurens not convinced Salah will keep his Liverpool starting spot (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

United States international Antonee Robinson is subject to renewed interest from Liverpool. Plus, Barcelona's Dro Fernández edges closer to Paris Saint-Germain move.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Antonee Robinson will be one of the stars of the USMNT at this summer's World Cup. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Liverpool are preparing a fresh move for Fulham and USMNT left-back Antonee Robinson, according to TeamTalk. He would replace Andy Robertson, who is in talks with Tottenham, per ESPN sources. Robinson had been on Liverpool's radar last summer, although they signed Milos Kerkez instead. They now see a partnership of Robinson and Kerkez as the ideal scenario. Robinson is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

- Dro Fernández will join Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a deal worth more than the €6 million release clause included in the midfielder's contract, AS reports. PSG are paying over the release clause as a symbol of the positive relationship between the two clubs despite the 18-year-old leaving the club. It comes after there had been tense episodes between the clubs involving the likes of Marco Verratti, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

- TeamTalk report there is a battle to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic between AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Vlahovic's contract is due to expire this summer, which would make him among the highest-profile free agents available. He is keen on a move to the Premier League, although Milan are reportedly confident of signing him. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is another striker on the radar of both London clubs.

- Chelsea and Aston Villa are both closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that several Premier League clubs would love to sign the 18-year-old. PSG want to keep the Africa Cup of Nations winner and have no intention of letting him leave. They could even offer him a new contract, with his deal running until 2028.

- Talks are progressing well between Juventus and Marcos Senesi, as reported by Nicolo Schira, with the Bournemouth centre-back's contract coming to an end this summer. Juve face competition for the 28-year-old from several top clubs across Europe, but the Serie A giants are still hoping to win the race.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:38 Are the Real Madrid players trying harder now that Xabi Alonso is gone? The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.

- Arsenal will have to spend over £80 million to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julián Alvarez in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Contacts are underway regarding a Douglas Luiz loan from Juventus to Chelsea that will include an option to make the deal permanent. (Tuttosport)

- Marc Casado could push to leave Barcelona in the summer amid interest from Manchester United. (Football Insider)

- Roma and Borussia Dortmund are interested in 19-year-old Koln winger Said El Mala. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fulham have sent an official offer worth €32m to sign PSV Eindhoven and USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi and negotiations are ongoing. (Fabrizio Romano)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Despite Juventus having reached an agreement with Fenerbahce to loan Youssef En-Nesyri, the striker is put off by the lack of an obligation to make the deal permanent and is waiting for Sevilla. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Arsenal hold an interest in 19-year-old Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas but are yet to make a formal offer. (BBC)

- Napoli's list of options for the wing includes Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, Nice's Jeremie Boga, Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (who is on loan at Aston Villa), Atalanta's Daniel Maldini and Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Nottingham Forest are keen on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and have made a significant contract proposal. (Matteo Moretto/Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona have agreed a loan for 19-year-old Defensor Sporting defender Patricio Pacifico, which includes an option for 50% of his rights. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brentford have all sent scouts to watch 18-year-old Stade Rennais striker Mohamed Kader Meite. (CaughtOffside)

- Napoli and Juventus are monitoring Como midfielder Maximo Perrone for next season. (Nicolo Schira)

- West Ham have reached a verbal agreement to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brentford are expected to make a new offer to Lazio for winger Matteo Cancellieri on Monday. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Napoli left-back Mathias Olivera. (Nicolo Schira)