Fulham make $38m bid for injured USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Ricardo Pepi could be on his way to the Premier League, albeit while nursing a serious injury. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Fulham have made a bid of €32 million ($38m) for the services of PSV forward Ricardo Pepi, sources have told ESPN.

United States international Pepi has eight goals in 15 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this season but suffered a broken forearm in early January, an injury that is set to keep to him out for two months.

Sources have told ESPN that the Dutch side are looking for a fee closer to €35m to part ways with the striker that has led the line at the club since 2023.

"All signs were green for a strong second half of the season, so this is incredibly disappointing. First and foremost for him and obviously for us as well," PSV boss Peter Bosz said after Pepi's nasty injury earlier this month.

The 23-year-old began his career at FC Dallas before spells at Ausburg and Groningen before joining PSV, where he has 26 goals in 60 games, alongside 13 in 34 for the USMNT.

- Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool want Robinson as Robertson replacement

- Harry Wilson's late free-kick sees Fulham sink Brighton

- Fulham must 'fight' to keep Wilson amid white-hot form - Silva