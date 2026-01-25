Two Premier League winners complete shock transfers to Kazakhstan clubs

Open Extended Reactions

Nani has joined FC Aktobe. FC Aktobe

Nani and Victor Moses have completed surprise moves to separate clubs in Kazakhstan.

Nani, the former Manchester United winger, has joined FC Aktobe while Moses, formerly of Chelsea, has signed for FC Kaisar.

The two Premier League winners completed their switches to Kazakhstan within 24 hours of each other.

Nani, now aged 39, has come out of retirement to restart a career which began at Sporting CP before a switch to United where he played alongside fellow Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo.

His one-year deal with FC Aktobe includes an expanded role within the club's development project.

"I am very excited about this new project and about the opportunity to help develop football at the club and in Kazakhstan. FC Aktobe offers excellent conditions and I was very warmly welcomed. I feel that together we can work to elevate the club not only domestically but also internationally," Nani said.

He added: "I'm very happy to have joined FC Aktobe and I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the club and football in Kazakhstan. I would like to thank the owner of the club Mr. Nurlan Artykbaev, chairman Mr. Arman Ospanov and Governor Mr. Askhat Shakharov for their hospitality and support.

"I was very impressed with the club's vision for the future and will work hard to take us to new heights, at home and abroad!"

Moses said: "Delighted to announced that I've joined FC Kaysar. Excited for what's to come."

Where have Nani and Victor Moses been?

Nani announced his retirement after his last official match on Nov. 1, 2024 when he represented hometown club Estrela da Amadora in Portugal's top flight against former team Sporting.

In the meantime, he has worked on his Football Academy and recently completed the UEFA A Elite Youth Licence course which focused on developing under-13s to under-19s. It qualifies him for a management role in elite academies.

In his pomp, Nani scored 41 goals in 230 games for United. He won the Champions League and four Premier Leagues. He was loaned back to Sporting in Portugal before moving to Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2015.

Nani played for Valencia in Spain and Lazio in Italy before a third stint at Sporting. In 2019 he moved to Orlando City in the United States before playing for Venezia in Italy. Stints at Melbourne Victory in Australia and Adana Demirspor in Turkey followed before he joined Estrela da Amadora two years ago.

Moses, meanwhile, has been without a club since leaving Luton Town in the summer.

The Nigeria international started his career with Crystal Palace before moving to Wigan, then to Chelsea where he won the Premier League in 2016-17.

Moses also played for Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United before loans to Fenerbahce and Italian giants Inter.

He then played for Spartak Moscow in Russia before joining Luton in the Championship last season. Aged 35, his latest adventure is in Kazakhstan.

Who are FC Aktobe and FC Kaisar?

Nani's new club FC Aktobe have won the Kazakhstan Premier League five times, the Super Cup three times, as well as two domestic cups.

The club have previously reached the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

They are based in the city of Aktobe, a major hub in the west of Kazakhstan and they sit fifth in the table.

Moses' new club FC Kaisar are currently 11th in the 14-team Kazakh Premier League.

They are based in Kyzylorda, a city in south-central Kazakhstan.