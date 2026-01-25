WSL: Man City beat London City Lionesses to extend lead at the top

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City extended their league lead by beating London City Lionesses. Photo by Harriet Lander - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images.

Khadija Shaw snatched a late winner as Manchester City stretched their advantage at the top of the Women's Super League with a 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses.

Kerolin put the league leaders in front in the 11th minute when she latched onto a pass from Vivianne Miedema and rolled home, but London City deservedly levelled through Freya Godfrey with 22 minutes left to play.

City went in search of a winner and the visitors and showed their title-winning quality with four minutes left on the clock as Shaw struck the all-important winner to send them nine points clear at the top after second placed Chelsea were beaten by Arsenal on Saturday.

Liverpool win at last

Mia Enderby scored twice in stoppage time as Liverpool picked up their first win of the season in dramatic style with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

The Reds had to wait until the fourth minute of added time when Enderby poked in from Jenna Clark's delivery and soon after made it two when she finished beyond Lize Kop to secure a maiden league win of the campaign after 13 outings.

However, Gareth Taylor's side stay bottom of the table -- one point behind West Ham following their win over Leicester -- while Spurs slip into fifth.

United cruise past Villa

Manchester United ran riot in the second half as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Julia Zigiotti Olme put United ahead but Kirsty Hanson's equaliser made sure both teams went into the break on level terms.

But, Manchester United were far superior in the second with a clinical display as Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park, and Hanna Lundkvist -- on her debut -- all got on the scoresheet to claim three points.

West Ham avoid bottom

Strikes from Verona Hanshaw and Shekiera Martinez helped West Ham pick up a much needed second victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Leicester which stopped them from slipping to bottom spot.

Rita Guarino also saw her team win for the first time since taking over in December and goals from Hanshaw and Martinez kept West Ham a point clear of safety despite a late own goal from Eva Nyström which set up a grandstand finish.