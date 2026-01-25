Arsenal vs Man United LIVE: Latest updates as Gabriel Jesus starts for the hosts

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal and Manchester United lock horns in a massive Premier League clash at the Emirates and you can follow the action live on ESPN.

Mikel Arteta's men are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League back to seven points after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, while Manchester United are hoping to enter the top four after Liverpool slipped up at Bournemouth.

United have not won in north London since the 2017-18 season but they head to the Emirates in good form, unbeaten in their last five games and fresh from an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in Michael Carrick's return.

Arsenal, meanwhile head into the match off the back of consecutive 0-0 draws in the league, against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Arsenal have lost only two matches all season, both coming in the league, against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Both of those defeats came away from home and Arsenal have only dropped points at home in the league in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City, when Gabriel Martinelli rescued a late point.

That is the size of the task for Carrick's United side, who last won an away match on 8 Dec. when they defeated bottom of the league Wolves 4-1 at Molineux.

Last time they met, Arsenal held on to beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to Riccardo Calafiori's early goal in the first game of the season.